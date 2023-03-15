Brisket with a twist: The PaddyMelter® from Little Pub | Recipe

HARTFORD, Conn. — For St. Patrick's Day, Little Pub is celebrating with a "beefed" up version of a brisket sandwich: Introducing, the PaddyMelter®. Yes, it's trademarked.
Little Pub says the PaddyMelter® includes hand-carved slabs of corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, caramelized onion bacon kraut, and a horseradish Dijon aioli all grilled between thick-cut slices of New York rye bread.
Here's how to make it.
Ingredients: (Recipe yields one sandwich)
- 2 Slices of Rye bread
- 2 thick slices of corned beef
- 1-2 Slice of Swiss cheese
- 2 teaspoons of Horseradish Dijon (separate instructions below)
- scoop of caramelized onion bacon kraut (separate instructions below)
- 1 teaspoon of butter
---
Instructions to make sandwich:
- Heat pan to medium temperature
- Coat one slice of each piece of Rye with butter
- Add Horseradish Dijon
- Add Corned beef, top with Swiss Cheese & Bacon Kraut
- Toast each side until golden brown or cheese is melted
---
Horseradish Dijon:
- 1 cup Mayo
- 2 teaspoons Dijion Mustard
- 2 Teaspoons of Horseradish
Mix together.
---
Bacon Onion Kraut:
- 1 can Kraut strained
- 1 Yellow Onion sliced and caramelized
- 6 slices of bacon cooked and chopped
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Mix together all ingredients in a bowl and then add to skillet to heat up.
---
---
