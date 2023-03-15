Brisket with a twist: The PaddyMelter® from Little Pub | Recipe

Yes, this brisket sandwich is trademarked. Check out the recipe so that you can make it at home too.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For St. Patrick's Day, Little Pub is celebrating with a "beefed" up version of a brisket sandwich: Introducing, the PaddyMelter®. Yes, it's trademarked.

Little Pub says the PaddyMelter® includes hand-carved slabs of corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, caramelized onion bacon kraut, and a horseradish Dijon aioli all grilled between thick-cut slices of New York rye bread.

Here's how to make it.

Ingredients: (Recipe yields one sandwich)

2 Slices of Rye bread

2 thick slices of corned beef

1-2 Slice of Swiss cheese

2 teaspoons of Horseradish Dijon (separate instructions below)

scoop of caramelized onion bacon kraut (separate instructions below)

1 teaspoon of butter

---

Instructions to make sandwich:

Heat pan to medium temperature

Coat one slice of each piece of Rye with butter

Add Horseradish Dijon

Add Corned beef, top with Swiss Cheese & Bacon Kraut

Toast each side until golden brown or cheese is melted

---

Horseradish Dijon:

1 cup Mayo

2 teaspoons Dijion Mustard

2 Teaspoons of Horseradish

Mix together.

---

Bacon Onion Kraut:

1 can Kraut strained

1 Yellow Onion sliced and caramelized

6 slices of bacon cooked and chopped

1 teaspoon black pepper

Mix together all ingredients in a bowl and then add to skillet to heat up.

---

---

