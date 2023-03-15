x
Meal House

Brisket with a twist: The PaddyMelter® from Little Pub | Recipe

Yes, this brisket sandwich is trademarked. Check out the recipe so that you can make it at home too.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For St. Patrick's Day, Little Pub is celebrating with a "beefed" up version of a brisket sandwich: Introducing, the PaddyMelter®. Yes, it's trademarked.

Little Pub says the PaddyMelter® includes hand-carved slabs of corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, caramelized onion bacon kraut, and a horseradish Dijon aioli all grilled between thick-cut slices of New York rye bread.

Here's how to make it.

 

Ingredients: (Recipe yields one sandwich)

  • 2 Slices of Rye bread
  • 2 thick slices of corned beef
  • 1-2 Slice of Swiss cheese
  • 2 teaspoons of Horseradish Dijon (separate instructions below)
  • scoop of caramelized onion bacon kraut (separate instructions below)
  • 1 teaspoon of butter

 ---

Instructions to make sandwich:

  • Heat pan to medium temperature
  • Coat one slice of each piece of Rye with butter
  • Add Horseradish Dijon
  • Add Corned beef, top with Swiss Cheese & Bacon Kraut 
  • Toast each side until golden brown or cheese is melted 

 ---

Horseradish Dijon:

  • 1 cup Mayo
  • 2 teaspoons Dijion Mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons of Horseradish

 Mix together.

 ---

Bacon Onion Kraut:

  • 1 can Kraut strained
  • 1 Yellow Onion sliced and caramelized
  • 6 slices of bacon cooked and chopped 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Mix together all ingredients in a bowl and then add to skillet to heat up.

