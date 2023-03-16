Bruschetta, roasted Brussels sprouts pancetta recipes from Park Road Pasta Kitchen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef and owner of Park Road Pasta, Tony Camilleni, demonstrates how to make a delicious Italian dish that's sure to satisfy any craving you're having right now!
The restaurant is located just off Park Road in West Hartford and boasts a menu of other Italian dishes. See their online menu here.
Learn how to make burrata and stracciatella bruschetta below along with roasted Brussels sprouts and pancetta.
Burrata and stracciatella bruschetta
Ingredients
(Serves two people)
4-ounce ball of Burrata mozzarella
2 ounces of Prosciutto di Parma, sliced very thin
Italian baguette/sesame loaf, cut into long slices on the bias
1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
Fresh garlic clove
Fresh thyme sprig
Assorted fresh cherry tomatoes or another small sweet tomato, cut in half
Sea salt
Instructions
Toast the sliced bread in a nonstick pan with half of the olive oil.
Add the crushed garlic clove and thyme.
Toast the bread on both sides.
To assemble, place the burrata on top of the two slices of bread and break it open, smearing it on the bread with a fork.
Layer the sliced prosciutto over the top of the cheese.
Surround the cheese and prosciutto with baby tomatoes and drizzle with olive oil and torn basil leaves.
Finish with a sprinkle of sea salt.
Roasted Brussels sprouts, pancetta and pistachios
Ingredients
(Serves two people)
1 pound of Brussels sprouts, washed, trimmed and cut in half
1/4 cup of olive oil
8 ounces of pancetta, diced small
1/4 cup of pistachios, roasted and roughly chopped
1 ounce of aged balsamic or saba
Thyme sprig
Fresh garlic clove
Sea salt
Instructions
Start by rendering the pancetta over medium heat until it's crispy and reserve the rendered fat.
Remove the pancetta from the pan and add the Brussels sprouts
Saute on medium heat in the reserved fat until it's al dente and slightly golden.
Add the garlic cloves and thyme to the pan as well as the crispy pancetta.
Continue to cook for 3-4 minutes.
Add the mixture to a serving dish and top it with the pistachios.
Drizzle with saba, olive oil, and sea salt.
