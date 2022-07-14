Meal House: California fields salad from California Pizza Kitchen

Learn how to make this fan-favorite, refreshing summer salad from California Pizza Kitchen!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — California Pizza Kitchen brings some of the Golden State to Connecticut with its fresh summer recipes.

While the chain is known for its pizza, the menu expands beyond that to include a wide variety of items including the California Fields salad. According to the restaurant, this salad is a fan favorite and is a delightful and refreshing addition to any summer meal.

Learn more about California Pizza Kitchen here. They also have a location in WestFarms Mall.

California Fields salad

Ingredients

Serves 2-3

3 cups of fresh watermelon cubes, ¾” diced

1 ½ cups of fresh sliced strawberries, ¼”

5 cups of baby greens

¼ cup of fresh basil chiffonade

2 fluid ounces of your favorite champagne vinaigrette

For the garnish:

¼ cup of feta cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons of chopped pistachios

Instructions:

Toss watermelon, strawberries, baby greens and basil with the Champagne vinaigrette.

Place in a bowl and arrange some pieces of fruit on top for a beautiful presentation. Get creative and lean in! This is your chance to be an artist!

Garnish the top of the salad with feta cheese and pistachios for an added crunch!

