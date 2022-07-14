x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

Meal House: California fields salad from California Pizza Kitchen

Learn how to make this fan-favorite, refreshing summer salad from California Pizza Kitchen!
Credit: FOX61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — California Pizza Kitchen brings some of the Golden State to Connecticut with its fresh summer recipes. 

While the chain is known for its pizza, the menu expands beyond that to include a wide variety of items including the California Fields salad. According to the restaurant, this salad is a fan favorite and is a delightful and refreshing addition to any summer meal. 

Learn more about California Pizza Kitchen here. They also have a location in WestFarms Mall.  

RELATED: Meal House: Stuffed clams with shrimp and 'nduja by Fair Haven Oyster Company

California Fields salad

Ingredients

Serves 2-3

3 cups of fresh watermelon cubes, ¾” diced

1 ½ cups of fresh sliced strawberries, ¼”

5 cups of baby greens

¼ cup of fresh basil chiffonade

2 fluid ounces of your favorite champagne vinaigrette

For the garnish:

¼ cup of feta cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons of chopped pistachios

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Instructions:

Toss watermelon, strawberries, baby greens and basil with the Champagne vinaigrette.

Place in a bowl and arrange some pieces of fruit on top for a beautiful presentation. Get creative and lean in! This is your chance to be an artist!

Garnish the top of the salad with feta cheese and pistachios for an added crunch!

RELATED: Meal House: Shrimp aguachile and clam ceviche with Camacho Garage

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Camacho Garage recipes for shrimp aguachile and clam ceviche