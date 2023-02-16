Recipe for chicken tikka Marsala with Basmati rice from Chef Prasad Chirnomula

Chirnomula is a long-time, well-respected chef in Connecticut and has run many restaurants across the state which included Thali in New Haven and West Hartford.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Prasad Chirnomula shows us how to make a traditional chicken tikka Marsala served over flavorful Basmati rice!

Chirnomula is a long-time, well-respected chef in Connecticut and has run many restaurants across the state which included Thali in New Haven and West Hartford.

He continues to run cooking classes and collaborations with other chefs now and private dinners.

Learn more about Chirnomula here.

This dish has multiple steps:

Garam Masala

This is a unique blend of dry spices that is used extensively in Indian cuisine.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon of black peppercorns (optional)

2 teaspoons of coriander seeds

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon of cloves

1 cinnamon stick, 3-4 inches in length

3 teaspoons of cardamom green

2 pods of wild cardamom

1 piece of star anise

Instructions

Heat a heavy bottom pan on medium heat.

Sauté all the spices for three minutes.

Blend the spices into a powder and store them in an air-tight container.

Basmati Rice

Ingredients

16 ounces of Basmati rice

24 ounces of water

1 tablespoon of ghee or butter

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

5 pieces each of bay leaves, cardamom, cloves, and black pepper

1 piece of cinnamon, 3 to 4 inches in length

1 tablespoon of ginger garlic paste

1/2 cup of chopped cilantro

1 cup of mint

1 cup of chopped Spanish onion

1 cup of chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup of yogurt

Salt

Instructions

Rinse the rice in cold water and soak it in plenty of water for anywhere between 30 to 60 minutes.

Strain and discard the water.

In a heavy sauce pot, heat the oil and butter and toss in the whole spices for a minute. Then, add onions and sauté for about five minutes.

Add ginger garlic paste and keep stirring for another five minutes.

Then add cilantro, mint, tomato, yogurt, and salt.

Once the sauce is hot, add the soaked rice and add boiling hot water.

Cook on high heat until most of the water is absorbed.

Turn it to the lowest heat, cover it, and let it simmer for ten minutes.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Ingredients

1 and 1/2 pounds of boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon of Kashmiri chili powder

1 cup of plain yogurt

1 teaspoon of ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons of oil

2 tablespoons of butter

1 large green pepper

6 cloves of garlic

2 cups of fresh tomato puree

1/2 teaspoon of Garam masala (recipe above)

1 cup of heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon of dry fenugreek powder

1 tablespoon of honey

Instructions

Cut chicken into 2-inch cubes.

Seed and dice the green pepper to 1-inch pieces.

Flat press the garlic with a chef's knife.

Preheat oven to 350°F (you can also use a charcoal grill).

Place the chicken in a mixing bowl and combine the yogurt, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, ginger and garlic paste, salt and a tablespoon of oil. Set it aside for one hour.

Put a cooling rack on a sheet pan and then place the chicken on the cooling rack by spreading them at least a half inch apart.

Grill the chicken in the oven for 15 minutes, finishing off with a quick broil.

Melt butter in a large skillet and add oil.

Once the oil is hot, add garlic and peppers, and cook for five minutes or whenever the peppers turn soft and the garlic turns golden brown.

Stir in the tomato sauce and season with salt, cayenne pepper, and Garam masala, and cook for 15 minutes.

If the sauce is too runny, add a tablespoon of tomato paste and mix well.

Add the chicken, heavy cream, honey, and fenugreek powder and cook for another five minutes.

Serve with naan bread or over Basmati rice (recipe above).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

