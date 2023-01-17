Recipe for a delicious chocolate mousse from Mohegan Sun

This recipe is a great try for some sweet Valentine's Day treats!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Lynn Mansel with Mohegan Sun brings us this delicious treat you can try to make for Valentine's Day!

You will need a double boiler to make this recipe.

Chocolate mousse ingredients

2 pounds 8 ounces of dark semi-sweet chocolate

14 ounces of sweet butter

10 ounces of egg yolkes

16 ounces of egg whites

2 quarts of extra heavy cream that's 40% fat.

14 ounces of extra fine-granulated sugar

Instructions

Melt the chopped chocolate and butter in the double boiler.

Whip the heavy cream and place it in the refrigerator

When the chocolate and butter are melted at around 120 degrees, add the yolks and mix well.

Whip the egg whites to a soft peak adding the sugar lightly

Mix your chocolate with the egg whites folding lightly, then fold in your heavy cream, cover and keep cool use as needed.

