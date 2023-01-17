Recipe for a delicious chocolate mousse from Mohegan Sun

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Lynn Mansel with Mohegan Sun brings us this delicious treat you can try to make for Valentine's Day!
You will need a double boiler to make this recipe.
Chocolate mousse ingredients
2 pounds 8 ounces of dark semi-sweet chocolate
14 ounces of sweet butter
10 ounces of egg yolkes
16 ounces of egg whites
2 quarts of extra heavy cream that's 40% fat.
14 ounces of extra fine-granulated sugar
Instructions
Melt the chopped chocolate and butter in the double boiler.
Whip the heavy cream and place it in the refrigerator
When the chocolate and butter are melted at around 120 degrees, add the yolks and mix well.
Whip the egg whites to a soft peak adding the sugar lightly
Mix your chocolate with the egg whites folding lightly, then fold in your heavy cream, cover and keep cool use as needed.
