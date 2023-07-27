Burger recipe by Plan b Burger Bar in West Hartford

Learn how to make the perfect burger for the perfect summer meal!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Plan b Burger Bar is part of the 'b Restaurant' group that focuses on good food and a good time.

Today, they show us how to nail the classic burger for a perfect summer meal!

Ingredients

6 ounces beef (Plan b recommends chuck roll 116A)

1 teaspoon of spice, Montreal Steak Seasoning (garlic, coriander, black pepper, cayenne pepper flakes, dill seed, and salt)

1 brioche burger bun

1 ounce of green leaf lettuce

1 ounce of fresh yellow onions

1/2 fluid ounce of dill pickles, chips

2 ounces of your favorite sauce.

1/2 ounce of sliced cheddar cheese

Instructions

1. Preheat the grill or stovetop pan over medium-high heat.

2. Season the beef with Montreal Steak Seasoning.

3. Cook the seasoned beef on the grill or stovetop until the desired doneness is achieved.

4. While cooking beef, prepare the bun by slicing it in half.

5. Layer the bottom half of the bun with green leaf lettuce, fresh yellow onions, and dill pickle chips.

6. Once the beef is cooked, place it on top of the prepared bottom bun.

7. Add the sliced cheddar cheese on top of the beef.

8. Drizzle your favorite sauce over the cheese.

9. Place the top half of the bun on the stack.

Enjoy!

