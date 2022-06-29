x
Meal House

Meal House: Cochinita Pibil by El Santo

Cochinita pibil is a Yucatán-style, slow cook marinated pork shoulder. West Hartford's El Santo shares their recipe!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef and co-owner of West Hartford's El Santo, Xiiomara Zamudio, shares with us a recipe to make a delicious cochinita pibil. 

Cochinita pibil is a Yucatán-style, slow cook marinated pork shoulder.

El Santo is a Mexican-driven and inspired tequila and mezcal bar created to experience the culture of Mexico City. 

Learn more about the restaurant here! 

Ingredients

2 pounds of pork shoulder 

1 whole white onion

1 tablespoon of thyme 

1 tablespoon of black pepper 

1 tablespoon of oregano 

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of marjoram 

1 green pepper 

2 blended garlic 

1 tablespoon of chicken broth 

1 achiote paste 

1-liter orange juice 

Instructions

Cut pork shoulder in even pieces, not too big, not too small but medium size. 

Put on a bed of plantain leaves. 

Separately, blend the rest of the ingredients and marinate the meat for about 24 hours. 

The following day, bake the pork for one and a half hours at 350 degrees.

Garnish with onion and habanero salad (recipe below).

Salad Ingredients:

2 red onions 

1 tablespoon of oregano

3 garlic cloves 

2 cloves 

1/2 tablespoon of marjoram

1 whole black pepper 

1/4 tablespoon of black pepper

1/4 tablespoon of thyme 

1 small cinnamon stick 

2 laurel leaves 

1/4 cup of olive oil 

1/2 cup of orange juice 

1/4 cup of vinegar 

1/4 cup of lime juice

1 habanero pepper 

Instructions

Fry garlic, spices, and herbs using olive oil. 

Add into a container with red onions that are half-moon cut.

Incorporate the orange juice, lime juice, and vinegar. Add salt.

 

Cochinita pibil can be served by itself with soft corn tortilla, or fry tacos and tortas (Mexican sandwiches).

--

