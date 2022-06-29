Meal House: Cochinita Pibil by El Santo

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef and co-owner of West Hartford's El Santo, Xiiomara Zamudio, shares with us a recipe to make a delicious cochinita pibil.
Cochinita pibil is a Yucatán-style, slow cook marinated pork shoulder.
El Santo is a Mexican-driven and inspired tequila and mezcal bar created to experience the culture of Mexico City.
Ingredients
2 pounds of pork shoulder
1 whole white onion
1 tablespoon of thyme
1 tablespoon of black pepper
1 tablespoon of oregano
1 tablespoon of cumin
1 tablespoon of marjoram
1 green pepper
2 blended garlic
1 tablespoon of chicken broth
1 achiote paste
1-liter orange juice
Instructions
Cut pork shoulder in even pieces, not too big, not too small but medium size.
Put on a bed of plantain leaves.
Separately, blend the rest of the ingredients and marinate the meat for about 24 hours.
The following day, bake the pork for one and a half hours at 350 degrees.
Garnish with onion and habanero salad (recipe below).
Salad Ingredients:
2 red onions
1 tablespoon of oregano
3 garlic cloves
2 cloves
1/2 tablespoon of marjoram
1 whole black pepper
1/4 tablespoon of black pepper
1/4 tablespoon of thyme
1 small cinnamon stick
2 laurel leaves
1/4 cup of olive oil
1/2 cup of orange juice
1/4 cup of vinegar
1/4 cup of lime juice
1 habanero pepper
Instructions
Fry garlic, spices, and herbs using olive oil.
Add into a container with red onions that are half-moon cut.
Incorporate the orange juice, lime juice, and vinegar. Add salt.
Cochinita pibil can be served by itself with soft corn tortilla, or fry tacos and tortas (Mexican sandwiches).
