Meal House: Cochinita Pibil by El Santo

Cochinita pibil is a Yucatán-style, slow cook marinated pork shoulder. West Hartford's El Santo shares their recipe!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef and co-owner of West Hartford's El Santo, Xiiomara Zamudio, shares with us a recipe to make a delicious cochinita pibil.

Cochinita pibil is a Yucatán-style, slow cook marinated pork shoulder.

El Santo is a Mexican-driven and inspired tequila and mezcal bar created to experience the culture of Mexico City.

Ingredients

2 pounds of pork shoulder

1 whole white onion

1 tablespoon of thyme

1 tablespoon of black pepper

1 tablespoon of oregano

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of marjoram

1 green pepper

2 blended garlic

1 tablespoon of chicken broth

1 achiote paste

1-liter orange juice

Instructions

Cut pork shoulder in even pieces, not too big, not too small but medium size.

Put on a bed of plantain leaves.

Separately, blend the rest of the ingredients and marinate the meat for about 24 hours.

The following day, bake the pork for one and a half hours at 350 degrees.

Garnish with onion and habanero salad (recipe below).

Salad Ingredients:

2 red onions

1 tablespoon of oregano

3 garlic cloves

2 cloves

1/2 tablespoon of marjoram

1 whole black pepper

1/4 tablespoon of black pepper

1/4 tablespoon of thyme

1 small cinnamon stick

2 laurel leaves

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup of orange juice

1/4 cup of vinegar

1/4 cup of lime juice

1 habanero pepper

Instructions

Fry garlic, spices, and herbs using olive oil.

Add into a container with red onions that are half-moon cut.

Incorporate the orange juice, lime juice, and vinegar. Add salt.

Cochinita pibil can be served by itself with soft corn tortilla, or fry tacos and tortas (Mexican sandwiches).

