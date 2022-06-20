Meal House: Cocktails from Oak Haven Table & Bar in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Oak Haven Table & Bar is sharing two recipes for delicious cocktails just in time for the official start of summer!
Based out of New Haven, Oak Haven Table & Bar says its main mission is to sell fresh and unique food and drinks to guests.
Check out the cocktails below!
Mai Bitter Tai:
- 2 ounces of smoked pineapple rum
- ½ ounce golden falernum,
- ½ ounce dry curacao,
- ½ ounce Campari,
- ½ ounce orgeat syrup,
- ½ ounce lime juice
Zombie:
- 2 ounces dark rum
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 1 ounce passion fruit
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 1 dash tiki bitters
