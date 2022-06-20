x
Meal House

Meal House: Cocktails from Oak Haven Table & Bar in New Haven

The New Haven-based restaurant helps us kick off the official start of summer by sharing two delicious recipes for signature cocktails!
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Oak Haven Table & Bar is sharing two recipes for delicious cocktails just in time for the official start of summer! 

Based out of New Haven, Oak Haven Table & Bar says its main mission is to sell fresh and unique food and drinks to guests. 

Check out the cocktails below!

Mai Bitter Tai:

  • 2 ounces of smoked pineapple rum
  • ½ ounce golden falernum,
  • ½ ounce dry curacao,
  • ½ ounce Campari,
  • ½ ounce orgeat syrup,
  • ½ ounce lime juice

Zombie:

  • 2 ounces dark rum
  • 1 ounce pineapple juice
  • 1 ounce lemon juice
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1 ounce passion fruit
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 1 dash tiki bitters

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.  
 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! 

