Meal House: Cocktails from Oak Haven Table & Bar in New Haven

The New Haven-based restaurant helps us kick off the official start of summer by sharing two delicious recipes for signature cocktails!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Oak Haven Table & Bar is sharing two recipes for delicious cocktails just in time for the official start of summer!

Based out of New Haven, Oak Haven Table & Bar says its main mission is to sell fresh and unique food and drinks to guests.

Check out the cocktails below!

Mai Bitter Tai:

2 ounces of smoked pineapple rum

½ ounce golden falernum,

½ ounce dry curacao,

½ ounce Campari,

½ ounce orgeat syrup,

½ ounce lime juice

Zombie:

2 ounces dark rum

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce passion fruit

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 dash tiki bitters

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



