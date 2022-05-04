x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

Meal House: bartaco's Coconut Shrimp Taco ft. Yellowbird Siracha recipe

Ahead of Cinco de Mayor on Thursday, West Hartford's bartaco restaurant is sharing one of their delicious taco recipes!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As folks around the state prepare for Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, West Hartford's bartaco shares with us a delicious coconut shrimp recipe!

From the drinks to the chips, guacamole and taco packs, bartaco is a popular place all times of the year. Head to their website to learn more.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Coconut Shrimp Taco

First, make your green papaya salad at least 6 hours ahead of making the tacos:

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups Green (unripe) papaya,
  • seeded and julienned
  • ½ cup Cucumber, julienned no seeds
  • ¼ cup Carrot, peeled and julienned
  • ¼ cup Red Onion, julienned
  • 6-9 leaves Fresh Mint, hand torn
  • ¼ bunch Fresh Cilantro, chiffonade
  • 1 ea Serrano chiles, fine rings 1/16”

Salad dressing:

  • ¼ cup Lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • ¼ cup Rice Wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp Agave syrup
  • 1 tsp Fish sauce
  • ½ tsp Ginger, peeled and grated
  • ½ tsp Garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp Lemongrass, finely minced

Instructions

  • Combine lime juice, vinegar, agave, fish sauce, garlic, ginger and lemongrass in a small bowl and whisk together to combine ingredients thoroughly. Set aside.
  • In another bowl, combine papaya, cucumber, carrot, onion, mint, cilantro and chiles. Pour dressing over the vegetables and mix well.
  • Let salad sit covered in the fridge for at least 6 hours before use.

RELATED: Meal House: Lemon Rosemary Roasted Pork Chop with Blue Plate Kitchen

 After making the salad, start on the lemongrass shrimp at least 4 hours ahead of time (recipe):

Ingredients:

1 pound Mexican brown shrimp (or your favorite shrimp), peeled and deveined, tails off 

Marinade: 

  • 2 Tbsp lemongrass, sliced finely into rings 
  • 1 Tbsp fresh garlic, minced 
  • 1 Tbsp jalapeno, seeded and diced 
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated 
  • 1 tsp granulated sugar 
  • Juice of 1 lime 
  • 2 Tbsp Rice wine vinegar 
  • 2 Tbsp Gluten free soy sauce, tamari 
  • 1 tsp Fish sauce

Instructions

  • In a blender, combine all marinade ingredients and puree until smooth 
  • Place shrimp in a small bow and cover with the marinade. 
  • Set bowl aside in fridge, covered, for at least 4 hours

RELATED: Meal House: Blackberry Chamoy BBQ Chicken Taco

Once you have everything ready, you can begin making your tacos! 

Recipe yields 12 tacos. 

Ingredients

  • Coconut oil
  • Lemongrass coconut shrimp
  • Green papaya salad
  • Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha
  • 12 - (4”) White Corn Tortillas, warmed
  • Cilantro leaves for garnish
  • 1 lime, slice into 6-8 wedges

Instructions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add enough oil to just coat the bottom. 
  • Once hot, add marinated shrimp and sear well on one side, 45-90 seconds depending on the size of the shrimp. 
  • Flip shrimp over and repeat, take care not to overcook the shrimp. You may need to cook in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.
  • To assemble taco: Place green papaya salad in the center of a warm corn tortilla. 
  • Top the papaya salad with the seared lemongrass coconut shrimp. 
  • Streak the shrimp with 1 teaspoon of Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha sauce and garnish with cilantro. 
  • Serve tacos with a lime wedge.

RELATED: Meal House: Raspberry 'Cheese' Danish from Flora

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

More Videos

In Other News

Meal House: Blackberry Chamoy BBQ Chicken Taco