Meal House: bartaco's Coconut Shrimp Taco ft. Yellowbird Siracha recipe

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As folks around the state prepare for Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, West Hartford's bartaco shares with us a delicious coconut shrimp recipe!

From the drinks to the chips, guacamole and taco packs, bartaco is a popular place all times of the year. Head to their website to learn more.

Coconut Shrimp Taco

First, make your green papaya salad at least 6 hours ahead of making the tacos:

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Green (unripe) papaya,

seeded and julienned

½ cup Cucumber, julienned no seeds

¼ cup Carrot, peeled and julienned

¼ cup Red Onion, julienned

6-9 leaves Fresh Mint, hand torn

¼ bunch Fresh Cilantro, chiffonade

1 ea Serrano chiles, fine rings 1/16”

Salad dressing:

¼ cup Lime juice, freshly squeezed

¼ cup Rice Wine vinegar

1 Tbsp Agave syrup

1 tsp Fish sauce

½ tsp Ginger, peeled and grated

½ tsp Garlic, minced

½ tsp Lemongrass, finely minced

Instructions

Combine lime juice, vinegar, agave, fish sauce, garlic, ginger and lemongrass in a small bowl and whisk together to combine ingredients thoroughly. Set aside.

In another bowl, combine papaya, cucumber, carrot, onion, mint, cilantro and chiles. Pour dressing over the vegetables and mix well.

Let salad sit covered in the fridge for at least 6 hours before use.

After making the salad, start on the lemongrass shrimp at least 4 hours ahead of time (recipe):

Ingredients:

1 pound Mexican brown shrimp (or your favorite shrimp), peeled and deveined, tails off

Marinade:

2 Tbsp lemongrass, sliced finely into rings

1 Tbsp fresh garlic, minced

1 Tbsp jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 tsp granulated sugar

Juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp Rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp Gluten free soy sauce, tamari

1 tsp Fish sauce

Instructions

In a blender, combine all marinade ingredients and puree until smooth

Place shrimp in a small bow and cover with the marinade.

Set bowl aside in fridge, covered, for at least 4 hours

Once you have everything ready, you can begin making your tacos!

Recipe yields 12 tacos.

Ingredients

Coconut oil

Lemongrass coconut shrimp

Green papaya salad

Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha

12 - (4”) White Corn Tortillas, warmed

Cilantro leaves for garnish

1 lime, slice into 6-8 wedges

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add enough oil to just coat the bottom.

Once hot, add marinated shrimp and sear well on one side, 45-90 seconds depending on the size of the shrimp.

Flip shrimp over and repeat, take care not to overcook the shrimp. You may need to cook in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.

To assemble taco: Place green papaya salad in the center of a warm corn tortilla.

Top the papaya salad with the seared lemongrass coconut shrimp.

Streak the shrimp with 1 teaspoon of Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha sauce and garnish with cilantro.

Serve tacos with a lime wedge.

