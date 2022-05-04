Meal House: bartaco's Coconut Shrimp Taco ft. Yellowbird Siracha recipe

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As folks around the state prepare for Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, West Hartford's bartaco shares with us a delicious coconut shrimp recipe!
From the drinks to the chips, guacamole and taco packs, bartaco is a popular place all times of the year. Head to their website to learn more.
Coconut Shrimp Taco
First, make your green papaya salad at least 6 hours ahead of making the tacos:
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups Green (unripe) papaya,
- seeded and julienned
- ½ cup Cucumber, julienned no seeds
- ¼ cup Carrot, peeled and julienned
- ¼ cup Red Onion, julienned
- 6-9 leaves Fresh Mint, hand torn
- ¼ bunch Fresh Cilantro, chiffonade
- 1 ea Serrano chiles, fine rings 1/16”
Salad dressing:
- ¼ cup Lime juice, freshly squeezed
- ¼ cup Rice Wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Agave syrup
- 1 tsp Fish sauce
- ½ tsp Ginger, peeled and grated
- ½ tsp Garlic, minced
- ½ tsp Lemongrass, finely minced
Instructions
- Combine lime juice, vinegar, agave, fish sauce, garlic, ginger and lemongrass in a small bowl and whisk together to combine ingredients thoroughly. Set aside.
- In another bowl, combine papaya, cucumber, carrot, onion, mint, cilantro and chiles. Pour dressing over the vegetables and mix well.
- Let salad sit covered in the fridge for at least 6 hours before use.
After making the salad, start on the lemongrass shrimp at least 4 hours ahead of time (recipe):
Ingredients:
1 pound Mexican brown shrimp (or your favorite shrimp), peeled and deveined, tails off
Marinade:
- 2 Tbsp lemongrass, sliced finely into rings
- 1 Tbsp fresh garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp jalapeno, seeded and diced
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 Tbsp Rice wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp Gluten free soy sauce, tamari
- 1 tsp Fish sauce
Instructions
- In a blender, combine all marinade ingredients and puree until smooth
- Place shrimp in a small bow and cover with the marinade.
- Set bowl aside in fridge, covered, for at least 4 hours
Once you have everything ready, you can begin making your tacos!
Recipe yields 12 tacos.
Ingredients
- Coconut oil
- Lemongrass coconut shrimp
- Green papaya salad
- Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha
- 12 - (4”) White Corn Tortillas, warmed
- Cilantro leaves for garnish
- 1 lime, slice into 6-8 wedges
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add enough oil to just coat the bottom.
- Once hot, add marinated shrimp and sear well on one side, 45-90 seconds depending on the size of the shrimp.
- Flip shrimp over and repeat, take care not to overcook the shrimp. You may need to cook in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.
- To assemble taco: Place green papaya salad in the center of a warm corn tortilla.
- Top the papaya salad with the seared lemongrass coconut shrimp.
- Streak the shrimp with 1 teaspoon of Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha sauce and garnish with cilantro.
- Serve tacos with a lime wedge.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.