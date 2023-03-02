Recipe for causa rellena from CoraCora restaurant in West Hartford

CoraCora is a family-run Peruvian restaurant that was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restuarant and Best Chef - New England.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Macarenda Ludena is the head chef and CEO of CoraCora in West Hartford and shares with us how to make causa rellena, or, otherwise known as layered mashed potato casserole with shrimp salad.

CoraCora is a family-run Peruvian restaurant that was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restuarant and Best Chef - New England. You can learn more about the restaurant at its website.

Ingredients

Potato Layer

• 2 lbs of Yukon gold potatoes, peeled

• 1/4 cup of olive oil

• 1/4 cup of lime juice

• 1-2 tablespoons of aji amarillo paste*

• salt and pepper, to taste

Filling

• 8 black tiger shrimp

• 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise-ketchup mixed together

• 2 tablespoons of red onion, finely diced

• 1 tablespoon of mixed vegetables (your preference)

• 1 ripe avocado, sliced

• traditional toppings, like sliced hardboiled eggs, kalamata olives, and/or more avocado

*Aji amarillo paste is a traditional Peruvian chili paste that is bright yellow and medium-hot. It is found in many Latin supermarkets. If you're unable to find it, add some of your favorite hot sauce to the potato mixture.

Instructions

Prepare the shrimp salad by combining the filling ingredients in a bowl. Mix to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate the shrimp salad until needed.

To make the potato layer, boil the potatoes in salted water until fork tender.

Drain the potatoes, then pass them through a ricer. Cool the mashed potatoes to room temperature.

Once the potatoes are cooled, add the olive oil, lime juice and aji amarillo paste. Stir to combine, then season the potato mixture with salt and pepper to taste.

To make the causa rellena, line a casserole dish with plastic wrap.

Fill the dish 1/3 of the way up with the potato mixture.

7. Add a layer of sliced avocado, then a layer of shrimp salad.

Finally, top the casserole dish with another layer of potato.

To unmold the causa rellena, flip the causa onto a plate and remove the plastic wrap.

Serve the causa rellena with a sprig of parsley, or garnish with other traditional toppings, like sliced hardboiled eggs, black olives, or more avocado. Serve cold.

