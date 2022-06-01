Meal House: Flanders Fish Market's crab cake benedict with Old Bay Hollandaise sauce

CONNECTICUT, USA — Flanders Fish Market in Old Lyme is a large, full-service fresh fish market, restaurant, bar, and catering operation. It was named to the Connecticut Restaurant Association Hospitality Hall of Fame.
Today, they share with us a delicious recipe for crab cake benedict with old bay Hollandaise sauce!
Ingredients:
For the Hollandaise
3 large egg yolks
¾ cup of clarified butter, warm
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
1 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning
¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
Kosher salt, to taste
For the crab cakes:
2 large eggs, beaten
¼ cup of celery, finely chopped
¼ cup of onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
1 cup of panko bread crumbs
2 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chiffonade
1 pound of jumbo lump crab meat
Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
3 tablespoons of vegetable oil, for frying
For the poached eggs
2 tablespoons of white vinegar
Kosher salt
6 large eggs
For the benedict
2 tablespoons of butter
3 large English muffins, split
6 crab cakes
Old Bay Hollandaise (recipe below)
2 tablespoons of thinly sliced chives
More Old Bay for sprinkling over top
Instructions:
First, make the Hollandaise sauce:
- In a blender process the yolks on high until they’ve doubled in size.
- Turn the blender to low and very slowly begin adding the warm butter.
- Place sauce into a mixing bowl, and season with Old Bay, cayenne and salt.
- Reserve, covered with plastic wrap.
Next, make the crab cakes:
- In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients except for the crab and mix well.
- Very gently fold in the crab meat so as to keep the pieces whole.
- Shape them into 12 uniform circular patties.
- Heat oil over medium heat and cook the crab cakes for about 3 minutes per side until golden brown.
- Set crab cakes aside.
Then, poach the eggs:
- In a medium pot, heat about 3 inches of water, salt and vinegar to a simmer.
- Using a slotted spoon, stir the water in a clockwise motion and crack the eggs into the center of the pot.
- Cook for about 3-4 minutes and, using the same slotted spoon, remove eggs from the water and let drain on a plate lined with a paper towel.
Now, build the benedicts!
- In a large non-stick pan, melt your butter and place English muffins in with the cut side down.
- Toast until desired crispness.
- You may need to reheat your crabcakes at this time (in the oven/overtop the stove or even an air fryer)
- Place two English muffins on each plate, place a crab cake on top of each, then place a poached egg over top of each of the crab cakes.
- Uncover the Hollandaise sauce and generously pour it over each poached egg.
- Sprinkle top with chives and Old Bay seasoning.
Enjoy!
