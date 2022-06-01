Meal House: Flanders Fish Market's crab cake benedict with Old Bay Hollandaise sauce

Learn how to make a seafood rendition of an eggs benedict with delicious Hollandaise sauce with this recipe from Flanders Fish Market!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Flanders Fish Market in Old Lyme is a large, full-service fresh fish market, restaurant, bar, and catering operation. It was named to the Connecticut Restaurant Association Hospitality Hall of Fame.

Today, they share with us a delicious recipe for crab cake benedict with old bay Hollandaise sauce!

Ingredients:

For the Hollandaise

3 large egg yolks

¾ cup of clarified butter, warm

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning

¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Kosher salt, to taste

For the crab cakes:

2 large eggs, beaten

¼ cup of celery, finely chopped

¼ cup of onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 cup of panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chiffonade

1 pound of jumbo lump crab meat

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil, for frying

For the poached eggs

2 tablespoons of white vinegar

Kosher salt

6 large eggs

For the benedict

2 tablespoons of butter

3 large English muffins, split

6 crab cakes

Old Bay Hollandaise (recipe below)

2 tablespoons of thinly sliced chives

More Old Bay for sprinkling over top

Instructions:

First, make the Hollandaise sauce:

In a blender process the yolks on high until they’ve doubled in size. Turn the blender to low and very slowly begin adding the warm butter. Place sauce into a mixing bowl, and season with Old Bay, cayenne and salt. Reserve, covered with plastic wrap.

Next, make the crab cakes:

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients except for the crab and mix well. Very gently fold in the crab meat so as to keep the pieces whole. Shape them into 12 uniform circular patties. Heat oil over medium heat and cook the crab cakes for about 3 minutes per side until golden brown. Set crab cakes aside.

Then, poach the eggs:

In a medium pot, heat about 3 inches of water, salt and vinegar to a simmer. Using a slotted spoon, stir the water in a clockwise motion and crack the eggs into the center of the pot. Cook for about 3-4 minutes and, using the same slotted spoon, remove eggs from the water and let drain on a plate lined with a paper towel.

Now, build the benedicts!

In a large non-stick pan, melt your butter and place English muffins in with the cut side down. Toast until desired crispness. You may need to reheat your crabcakes at this time (in the oven/overtop the stove or even an air fryer) Place two English muffins on each plate, place a crab cake on top of each, then place a poached egg over top of each of the crab cakes. Uncover the Hollandaise sauce and generously pour it over each poached egg. Sprinkle top with chives and Old Bay seasoning.

Enjoy!

