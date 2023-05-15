x
Meal House

Recipe for crab fried rice from RAW* in Hartford

This crab fried rice dish is a perfect addition to any summertime meal!

CONNECTICUT, USA — With temperatures warming up, all thoughts are on delicious summertime seafood dishes for lunch or dinner! 

RAW* in Hartford shows us how to make flavorful crab-fried rice that's a perfect addition to any meal.

Learn more about RAW* here! 

Ingredients

1 whole, steamed crab

8 ounces of cooked rice

2 eggs, beaten

2 ounces of chorizo, diced

2 ounces of super lump crab

2 ounces of scallions, chopped

1 ounces of onion, diced

1 dash of Calabrian chili

3 ounces of teriyaki sauce

Black pepper

Bonito flakes

Instructions

In a large sauté pan, heat oil on high heat.

In a large pot of boiling water, heat the whole crab.

In a sauté pan, add beaten eggs, and scramble until fluffy (3-5 seconds), then quickly add in chorizo, lump crab, onion, scallions, and chili.

Sauté over high heat for 1 minute. 

Add rice and begin breaking any big clumps until the grains are separated.

Add black pepper, teriyaki sauce, and sauté, ensuring all grains are evenly coated and heated through.

Plate into your favorite dish. Add whole steamed crab right on top.

Enjoy! 

