Meal House: Bucatini carbonara by Division West Bistro & Bar

CONNECTICUT, USA — Owner and Head Chef of Division West Bistro & Bar, Jimi Brahimi, shows us how to make a delicious bucatini carbonara!
Brahimi, who spent 17 years at Max Restaurant Group, creates modern American Bistro fare, with European and Asian influences. He partnered with his brother, Indrit Brahimi, to create an unforgettable restaurant experience for families, couples, and the community at large.
Ingredients
6 ounces of bucatini pasta
5 ounces of ground Italian sweet sausage (not in casing)
1 ounce of bacon (cooked and diced)
1 garlic clove sliced thin
3 ounces of caramelized onions
6 ounces of heavy cream
2 ounces of grated parmesan cheese
Extra Virgin olive oil
Salt
Pepper
1 egg yolk
Instructions
Bucatini Pasta
Medium pot of water
Add salt & bring to boil
Cook pasta for 8 minutes or until al dente
Caramelized Onions
½ onion sliced thin
Add oil to pan
Sauté with low heat until onions are soft and translucent
Bacon
Cook in oven for 10 minutes at 325°
Cool for 10 minutes
Dice evenly
Full dish
In a medium sauté pan, lightly coat pan with olive oil and turn heat medium to high.
When pan is hot add sausage.
Stir continuously until sausage is seared on the outside.
Add sliced garlic and caramelized onions to pan.
Stir until garlic starts to turn golden brown. It should take about 2 minutes.
Add heavy cream and bacon.
Cook for 2 more minutes or until the cream starts to boil.
Add pasta.
Cook for 2 more minutes or until the pasta is hot.
Season with salt and pepper.
Add grated parmesan cheese.
Using tongues or a serving fork, twirl the pasta in the pan.
Slowly transfer pasta into a bowl.
Add egg yolk to the top.
Sprinkle fresh black pepper and salt.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.