Meal House: Bucatini carbonara by Division West Bistro & Bar

Division West Bistro & Bar is an American fare restaurant in West Hartford with European and Asian influences.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Owner and Head Chef of Division West Bistro & Bar, Jimi Brahimi, shows us how to make a delicious bucatini carbonara!

Brahimi, who spent 17 years at Max Restaurant Group, creates modern American Bistro fare, with European and Asian influences. He partnered with his brother, Indrit Brahimi, to create an unforgettable restaurant experience for families, couples, and the community at large.

Ingredients

6 ounces of bucatini pasta

5 ounces of ground Italian sweet sausage (not in casing)

1 ounce of bacon (cooked and diced)

1 garlic clove sliced thin

3 ounces of caramelized onions

6 ounces of heavy cream

2 ounces of grated parmesan cheese

Extra Virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

1 egg yolk

Instructions

Bucatini Pasta

Medium pot of water

Add salt & bring to boil

Cook pasta for 8 minutes or until al dente

Caramelized Onions

½ onion sliced thin

Add oil to pan

Sauté with low heat until onions are soft and translucent

Bacon

Cook in oven for 10 minutes at 325°

Cool for 10 minutes

Dice evenly

Full dish

In a medium sauté pan, lightly coat pan with olive oil and turn heat medium to high.

When pan is hot add sausage.

Stir continuously until sausage is seared on the outside.

Add sliced garlic and caramelized onions to pan.

Stir until garlic starts to turn golden brown. It should take about 2 minutes.

Add heavy cream and bacon.

Cook for 2 more minutes or until the cream starts to boil.

Add pasta.

Cook for 2 more minutes or until the pasta is hot.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add grated parmesan cheese.

Using tongues or a serving fork, twirl the pasta in the pan.

Slowly transfer pasta into a bowl.

Add egg yolk to the top.

Sprinkle fresh black pepper and salt.

