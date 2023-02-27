Tisane was founded in coffee culture and is tempered with tea spirit. Their fascination with this led to their fusion cuisine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With a snowstorm coming this week as a reminder that it's still winter, warm yourself up with this delicious and spicy drunken noodles dish!

Tisane in Hartford is a Euro-Asian cafe that sits on the edge of the city and West Hartford. Tisane was founded in coffee culture and is tempered with tea spirit. Their fascination with this led to their fusion cuisine, where they cross-pollinate Asian spices with European techniques when it comes to cooking.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of soy sauce

8 ounces of rice noodles

2 ounces of white onion

2 ounces of red pepper

2 ounces of baby corn

2 ounces of snap peas

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 tablespoon of ginger

1 ounce of Thai chili peppers

1 tablespoon of chili paste

Instructions

Heat the pan on medium-high with sesame oil. Add the garlic and ginger to saute.

Place the remaining vegetables in a pan and saute until they soften.

Place the rice noodles in the pan and add the sauce, turning the heat up to high.

Once the noodles have been tossed into the sauce, add the chili paste and let it all simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Once the sauce has thickened, transfer everything into a bowl. Top with fresh basil and micro greens as an option.

And enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

