How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House

Here's how to make Shepherd's pie and cornbread with some vegan ingredients.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them.

Day After Shepherd's Pie:

Leftover vegan meatballs Leftover roasted carrots Leftover creamed corn Peas Leftover mashed potatoes

Place into a baking dish - meat and veggies first, then potatoes - and put in an oven heated to 375°F for 25 minutes.

Easy Vegan Cornbread:

Your favorite boxed cornbread. Apple sauce - a handy egg substitute when baking. Southern Living says to use 1/4 cup of apple sauce per egg. Replace cow's milk with dairy-free milk, like oat milk.

