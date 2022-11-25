How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them.
Day After Shepherd's Pie:
- Leftover vegan meatballs
- Leftover roasted carrots
- Leftover creamed corn
- Peas
- Leftover mashed potatoes
Place into a baking dish - meat and veggies first, then potatoes - and put in an oven heated to 375°F for 25 minutes.
----
Easy Vegan Cornbread:
- Your favorite boxed cornbread.
- Apple sauce - a handy egg substitute when baking. Southern Living says to use 1/4 cup of apple sauce per egg.
- Replace cow's milk with dairy-free milk, like oat milk.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.