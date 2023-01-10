Flourless chocolate cake recipe from Ani's Table

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ani's Table shares its recipe for chocolate cake, no flour needed! There's also the option to add espresso for a mocha taste.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (170g) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
- 8 tablespoons (113g) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 3/4 cup (149g) granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 to 2 teaspoons espresso powder, optional - or one short shot of brewed espresso
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 cup (43g) Dutch-process cocoa powder, such as Droste or Ghiradelli.
- Topping: Powdered sugar & fresh raspberries or cranberries
Recipe
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a metal 8" round cake pan; cut a piece of parchment to fit, grease it, and lay it in the bottom of the pan.
- To make the cake: Put the chocolate and butter in a metal bowl over a pot. of simmering water - called a bain marie. Make sure the water is NOT touching the bottom of the bowl, keep there until the butter is melted & chips are soft. Stir until the chips melt, making sure to get the sides and bottom with a rubber spatula.
- Stir in the sugar, salt, espresso powder, and vanilla. Espresso enhances chocolate's flavor much as vanilla does; using 1 teaspoon will simply enhance the flavor, while 2 teaspoons will lend a hint of mocha to the cake.
- Add the eggs, beating briefly until smooth. Add the cocoa powder, and mix just to combine.
- Spoon the batter into the prepared pan.
- Bake the cake for 25 minutes; the top will have formed a thin crust, & it will begin to separate from the sides of the pan slightly.
- Remove it from the oven, and cool it in the pan for 5 minutes.
- Loosen the edges of the pan with a table knife or nylon spreader, and turn it out onto a serving plate. The top will now be on the bottom; that's fine. Also, the edges will crumble a bit, which is also fine.
- Allow the cake to cool completely before cutting.
- Top with powdered sugar & fresh raspberries or cranberries.
