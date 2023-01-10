Flourless chocolate cake recipe from Ani's Table

Ani's Table shares its recipe for chocolate cake, no flour needed!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ani's Table shares its recipe for chocolate cake, no flour needed! There's also the option to add espresso for a mocha taste.

Ingredients:

1 cup (170g) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips

8 tablespoons (113g) unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup (149g) granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 to 2 teaspoons espresso powder, optional - or one short shot of brewed espresso

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional

3 large eggs

1/2 cup (43g) Dutch-process cocoa powder, such as Droste or Ghiradelli.

Topping: Powdered sugar & fresh raspberries or cranberries

Recipe

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a metal 8" round cake pan; cut a piece of parchment to fit, grease it, and lay it in the bottom of the pan. To make the cake: Put the chocolate and butter in a metal bowl over a pot. of simmering water - called a bain marie. Make sure the water is NOT touching the bottom of the bowl, keep there until the butter is melted & chips are soft. Stir until the chips melt, making sure to get the sides and bottom with a rubber spatula. Stir in the sugar, salt, espresso powder, and vanilla. Espresso enhances chocolate's flavor much as vanilla does; using 1 teaspoon will simply enhance the flavor, while 2 teaspoons will lend a hint of mocha to the cake. Add the eggs, beating briefly until smooth. Add the cocoa powder, and mix just to combine. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake for 25 minutes; the top will have formed a thin crust, & it will begin to separate from the sides of the pan slightly. Remove it from the oven, and cool it in the pan for 5 minutes. Loosen the edges of the pan with a table knife or nylon spreader, and turn it out onto a serving plate. The top will now be on the bottom; that's fine. Also, the edges will crumble a bit, which is also fine. Allow the cake to cool completely before cutting. Top with powdered sugar & fresh raspberries or cranberries.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.