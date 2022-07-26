Meal House: Fresh crab cakes with Artisan Restaurant in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Artisan West Hartford stops by the ByCarrier Kitchen at FOX61 to share their delicious crab cake recipe!
Artisan West Hartford was started by Charles Mallory, Rick Wahlstedt, and Frederic Kieffer. The three combined their experiences to create a New England-inspired cuisine that emphasizes farm-fresh fare from their onsite garden and local farms.
Fresh crab cakes
With avocado salsa verde
Ingredients
For the crab cake:
One pound of crab meat
One egg
One ounce of mayonnaise
Lemon juice
One ounce of Dijon mustard
Lemon zest
One bunch of chopped dill
Salt and pepper to taste
One ounce of panko to break the cakes
For the avocado salsa verde:
Half bunch of tarragon
Half bunch of parsley
Half bunch of chives
Half bunch of cilantro
One lemon lemon
One cup of olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
One avocado
Garnish:
Microgreens
Fresh herbs
Instructions
Clean the crab meat and squeeze the extra juice out.
Combine all the ingredients and fold them into the crab meat. Don't mix too much.
Shape the crab cakes into 3-ounce portions using panko breadcrumbs under and above.
Let them rest in the fridge for one hour.
Pan sear the cake on both sides and bake at 350 degrees for five minutes.
Serve the crab cake over the avocado salsa verde. Garnish with fresh herbs and microgreens.
