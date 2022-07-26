Meal House: Fresh crab cakes with Artisan Restaurant in West Hartford

This restaurants serves up a New England inspired American cuisine menu with an emphasis on farm fresh fare.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Artisan West Hartford stops by the ByCarrier Kitchen at FOX61 to share their delicious crab cake recipe!

Artisan West Hartford was started by Charles Mallory, Rick Wahlstedt, and Frederic Kieffer. The three combined their experiences to create a New England-inspired cuisine that emphasizes farm-fresh fare from their onsite garden and local farms.

Fresh crab cakes

With avocado salsa verde

Ingredients

For the crab cake:

One pound of crab meat

One egg

One ounce of mayonnaise

Lemon juice

One ounce of Dijon mustard

Lemon zest

One bunch of chopped dill

Salt and pepper to taste

One ounce of panko to break the cakes

For the avocado salsa verde:

Half bunch of tarragon

Half bunch of parsley

Half bunch of chives

Half bunch of cilantro

One lemon lemon

One cup of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

One avocado

Garnish:

Microgreens

Fresh herbs

Instructions

Clean the crab meat and squeeze the extra juice out.

Combine all the ingredients and fold them into the crab meat. Don't mix too much.

Shape the crab cakes into 3-ounce portions using panko breadcrumbs under and above.

Let them rest in the fridge for one hour.

Pan sear the cake on both sides and bake at 350 degrees for five minutes.

Serve the crab cake over the avocado salsa verde. Garnish with fresh herbs and microgreens.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.