Meal House: Fresh crab cakes with Artisan Restaurant in West Hartford

This restaurants serves up a New England inspired American cuisine menu with an emphasis on farm fresh fare.
Credit: FOX61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Artisan West Hartford stops by the ByCarrier Kitchen at FOX61 to share their delicious crab cake recipe! 

Artisan West Hartford was started by Charles Mallory, Rick Wahlstedt, and Frederic Kieffer. The three combined their experiences to create a New England-inspired cuisine that emphasizes farm-fresh fare from their onsite garden and local farms. 

Learn more about the restaurant here.

Fresh crab cakes 

With avocado salsa verde

Ingredients

For the crab cake:

One pound of crab meat 

One egg

One ounce of mayonnaise

Lemon juice 

One ounce of Dijon mustard

Lemon zest 

One bunch of chopped dill

Salt and pepper to taste

One ounce of panko to break the cakes

For the avocado salsa verde:

Half bunch of tarragon 

Half bunch of parsley

Half bunch of chives

Half bunch of cilantro 

One lemon lemon

One cup of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

One avocado 

Garnish:

Microgreens

Fresh herbs

Instructions

Clean the crab meat and squeeze the extra juice out. 

Combine all the ingredients and fold them into the crab meat. Don't mix too much. 

Shape the crab cakes into 3-ounce portions using panko breadcrumbs under and above. 

Let them rest in the fridge for one hour. 

Pan sear the cake on both sides and bake at 350 degrees for five minutes. 

Serve the crab cake over the avocado salsa verde. Garnish with fresh herbs and microgreens. 

