x
Meal House

Recipe for fried halloumi and watermelon salad by Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

Zohara shows us how to make fried halloumi (a cheese made from goat and sheep milk) and a watermelon salad!
Credit: FOX61

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready for another delicious summertime recipe, this time provided by Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford! 

Luis Fiore and Kara Rosado show us how to make fried halloumi (a cheese made from goat and sheep milk) and a watermelon salad.

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen offers an innovative menu drawing influence and inspiration from North Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Greece, served in a comfortable and inviting setting.

The menu features shared small plates of authentic and innovative fare, creative cocktails, and unique Mediterranean wines, reflecting the ongoing evolution of Mediterranean food while celebrating the abundance of the area's local farms. 

Learn more about Zohara here.

Ingredients

Pan-seared halloumi

Watermelon

Strawberries

Mint

Pistachio

Tajin

Lemon Juice 

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions

Pansear the halloumi in neutral oil until golden. 

Toss all salad ingredients (diced watermelon, sliced strawberries, pistachio, chiffonade of mint) together and dress with fresh lemon juice and olive oil.  

Sprinkle Tajin to your taste. 

Enjoy!

