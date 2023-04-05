Garlic shrimp, pork chicharron, and more with Toro Loco

CONNECTICUT, USA — With one more day until Cinco de Mayo, there is more food and drinks for you to explore for the holiday!
Today, Toro Loco shares with us some recipes that are sure to get you in the festive spirit.
Toro Loco says they work to evoke the warmth and glow of Abuela’s kitchen table with fresh, modern twists on authentic Mexican and Spanish cuisine.
Learn more about the restaurant, located in Farmington, here.
Grilled garlic lime shrimp
Marinade
2 ounces of chopped garlic
2 limes worth of juice
1 bunch of cilantro
1/4 cup of olive oil
Mix all together
Any size of shrimp will work. Peel and devein the shrimp and then add to the marinade.
Marinade for at least 6 hours.
Ajo crema
1/2 cup Mexican crema or sour cream
4 cloves of chopped garlic
Juice from two limes
Salt
Tajin
Mix all of the ingredients together.
Crack sauce
Avocado 1 each
Garlic 2 clove
Cilantro 1/2 bunch
Lime juice 2 each
Jalapeño
Water as needed
Salt
Add all to a blender purée smooth
Pork chicharron
2 pounds of pork belly rubbed generously with salt, chili powder, and brown sugar.
Let the pork belly sit overnight in the refrigerator.
The next day, wipe off excess rub and place on a cooking rack and cook for 2-3 hours at 300°F until tender.
Pina salsa
Grill 1/4 of a pineapple and rough chop it up
Add 1 chopped roasted pepper
1/2 bunch of cilantro
1/2 small red onion, diced
Lime juice
Salt and chili powder to taste
Add 1 diced jalapeños for extra heat!
Margarita
1 medium cucumber puréed in a blender and strained
2 1/2 ounces of cucumber juice
1/2 of a seeded jalapeño, minced small
1 ounce of lime juice
1 ounce of agave
2 ounces of Blanco tequila
Add all ingredients to a shaker over ice and shake for 30 seconds.
Pour the mixture into a salt-rimmed glass.
Over ice, add a cucumber wedge or lime garnishes.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.