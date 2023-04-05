Garlic shrimp, pork chicharron, and more with Toro Loco

Toro Loco says they work to evoke the warmth and glow of Abuela’s kitchen table with fresh, modern twists on authentic Mexican and Spanish cuisine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With one more day until Cinco de Mayo, there is more food and drinks for you to explore for the holiday!

Today, Toro Loco shares with us some recipes that are sure to get you in the festive spirit.

Learn more about the restaurant, located in Farmington, here.

Grilled garlic lime shrimp

Marinade

2 ounces of chopped garlic

2 limes worth of juice

1 bunch of cilantro

1/4 cup of olive oil

Mix all together

Any size of shrimp will work. Peel and devein the shrimp and then add to the marinade.

Marinade for at least 6 hours.

Ajo crema

1/2 cup Mexican crema or sour cream

4 cloves of chopped garlic

Juice from two limes

Salt

Tajin

Mix all of the ingredients together.

Crack sauce

Avocado 1 each

Garlic 2 clove

Cilantro 1/2 bunch

Lime juice 2 each

Jalapeño

Water as needed

Salt

Add all to a blender purée smooth

Pork chicharron

2 pounds of pork belly rubbed generously with salt, chili powder, and brown sugar.

Let the pork belly sit overnight in the refrigerator.

The next day, wipe off excess rub and place on a cooking rack and cook for 2-3 hours at 300°F until tender.

Pina salsa

Grill 1/4 of a pineapple and rough chop it up

Add 1 chopped roasted pepper

1/2 bunch of cilantro

1/2 small red onion, diced

Lime juice

Salt and chili powder to taste

Add 1 diced jalapeños for extra heat!

Margarita

1 medium cucumber puréed in a blender and strained

2 1/2 ounces of cucumber juice

1/2 of a seeded jalapeño, minced small

1 ounce of lime juice

1 ounce of agave

2 ounces of Blanco tequila

Add all ingredients to a shaker over ice and shake for 30 seconds.

Pour the mixture into a salt-rimmed glass.

Over ice, add a cucumber wedge or lime garnishes.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

