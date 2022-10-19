Gluten-free pulled pork mac & cheese recipe from 110 Grill

110 Grill in Canton and Southington prides itself on its ability to change 100% of its core menu to a GF option, as well as being allergy-friendly.

CANTON, Connecticut — 110 Grill in Canton and Southington offers modern American cuisine in a trendy casual atmosphere.

What makes this place special isn't just their food but the fact that 100% of the core menu can be made gluten-free!

110 Grill has been recognized as a Top 10 Allergy-Friendly restaurant brand. According to their own allergy commitment, the restaurant takes many steps to make sure their diners can ensure a delicious but safe meal.

Learn more about 110 Grill's commitment to being allergy safe, and their delicious menu here!

GF Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

1 ounce of olive oil blend

1 teaspoon of chopped garlic

3 ounces of cheese sauce

2 ounces of Monterey Jack/cheddar cheese blend

2 ounces of white cheddar cheese

8 ounces of gluten-free penne pasta

6 ounces of pulled BBQ pork

2 teaspoons of gluten-free BBQ crumbs

2 ounces of crispy onion strings

1 ounce of ranch

1 ounce of BBQ sauce drizzled

1 teaspoon of freshly chopped parsley

Instructions

Add oil and garlic to the pan and sauté until garlic starts to cook but does not burn.

Add cheese sauce and both cheeses to sauté pan while simmering heat your gluten-free pasta and pulled pork.

Add gluten-free pasta to the sauté pan and toss to evenly coat and reduce the cheese sauce.

Place the pasta in the center of the bowl and top with hot pulled pork in the middle of the pasta.

Top the dish with the two teaspoons of BBQ crumbs and top with crispy fried onion strings in the center gaining as much height.

Finish with drizzles of ranch and BBQ sauce in opposite 45-degree angles.

Garnish with tsp of fresh parsley on top.

---

