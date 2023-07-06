Recipe for gravlax by West Shore Seafood

This gravlax recipe comes courtesy of West Shore Seafood, a delicious seafood eatery and market based out of Morris.

MORRIS, Conn — It's summer, meaning it's time for those fresh seafood dishes to grace our dinner table!

This recipe is for gravlax, a Nordic dish that includes curing salmon with salt and sugar.

This gravlax recipe comes courtesy of West Shore Seafood, a delicious seafood eatery and market based out of Morris. Check out their menu and market items here!

Ingredients

One pound of salmon filet (Faroe Island or Wild Caught recommended)

2 1/2 ounces of kosher salt

2 1/2 ounces of sugar

1/2 cup of fresh chopped dill

Instructions

Combine salt, sugar & dill into a “paste.”

Dry the salmon filet thoroughly by pressing it with paper towels.

Coat both sides of the salmon thoroughly with the “paste.”

Wrap the salmon tightly with plastic wrap.

Place on a drip tray and weigh the wrapped salmon down evenly with a heavy plate or cans (be creative here).

Refrigerate for at least 36 hours.

Remove the wrap and slice thinly on the bias to serve.

Enjoy!

