Recipe for gravlax by West Shore Seafood

MORRIS, Conn — It's summer, meaning it's time for those fresh seafood dishes to grace our dinner table!
This recipe is for gravlax, a Nordic dish that includes curing salmon with salt and sugar.
This gravlax recipe comes courtesy of West Shore Seafood, a delicious seafood eatery and market based out of Morris. Check out their menu and market items here!
Ingredients
One pound of salmon filet (Faroe Island or Wild Caught recommended)
2 1/2 ounces of kosher salt
2 1/2 ounces of sugar
1/2 cup of fresh chopped dill
Instructions
Combine salt, sugar & dill into a “paste.”
Dry the salmon filet thoroughly by pressing it with paper towels.
Coat both sides of the salmon thoroughly with the “paste.”
Wrap the salmon tightly with plastic wrap.
Place on a drip tray and weigh the wrapped salmon down evenly with a heavy plate or cans (be creative here).
Refrigerate for at least 36 hours.
Remove the wrap and slice thinly on the bias to serve.
Enjoy!
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.