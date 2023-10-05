Recipe for grilled pineapple and ginger snap salmon by Craft Kitchen

With Mother's Day fast approaching, check out this fresh and delicious recipe to show off your culinary skills!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Mother's Day is coming up fast and so is your chance to show off your culinary skills to show how much you care for her!

Chef and owner of Craft Kitchen in Southington, Michael Truss, shows us how to make a delicious grilled pineapple and ginger snap salmon that's sure to highlight both the holiday and the season!

Ingredients

2 cups of crushed ginger snaps

1 cup of grilled crushed pineapple

1 stick of melted butter

2 (8-ounce) salmon filets

1 pound of French green beans

1 ounce of sesame oil

2 tablespoons of chopped garlic

1 tablespoon of ginger puree

4 ounces of water

4 ounces of soy sauce

Sea salt & pepper

Instructions

Mix ginger snap, pineapple, and melted butter.

Salt and pepper the salmon filet and crust with the mixture, about 1/4 inch thick.

Bake at 375°F for 15-20 minutes.

Over medium heat, sauté the sesame oil, garlic, and ginger for 1 minute.

As soon as it reaches the smoke point, add the green beans and the 4 ounces of water.

Reduce till water is gone, add soy sauce, and reduce till glaze consistency.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Plate the green beans first and the salmon on top.

And enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

