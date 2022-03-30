Meal House: Halibut with spring vegetables by Mercator Italian Kitchen

Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar will be opening their second location in the state at The Shops at Farmington Valley in the coming months.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Matthew Delongis, the executive chef at Mercato Italian Kitchen and Bar, shares this delicious dish with FOX61!

The food at Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar features a wide array of Italian tapas, pasta, salads, and specialty meals as well as fresh-made individual pizzas cooked in wood-burning ovens.

Ingredients

2 7oz halibut portions

Cauliflower rice

1 cup cauliflower

1/4 cup sugar snap peas

1/4 cup asparagus

1/4 cup peas

1/4 cup baby spinach

1/4 cup roasted red peppers

Salt & pepper to taste

Salsa Verde

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves of fresh garlic

1 bunch parsley picked

1 cup baby spinach

1 jalapeño small diced

1/4 cup mint chiffonade

1/4 cup red onion small diced

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat sauté pan up with 1 tablespoon oil, season fish with salt & pepper.

Place fish flesh side down into pan and place into the oven for five minutes or until fish is cooked through.

Sauté the cauliflower in a pan with one tablespoon of oil and cook until it's tender.

Add remaining vegetables and season to taste.

In a blender, blend spinach, garlic, parsley & oil until smooth.

Pour into mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients and mix well.

