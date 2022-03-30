x
Meal House

Meal House: Halibut with spring vegetables by Mercator Italian Kitchen

Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar will be opening their second location in the state at The Shops at Farmington Valley in the coming months.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Matthew Delongis, the executive chef at Mercato Italian Kitchen and Bar, shares this delicious dish with FOX61!

With a location in Southbury, Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar will be opening their second location in the state at The Shops at Farmington Valley in the coming months.

The food at Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar features a wide array of Italian tapas, pasta, salads, and specialty meals as well as fresh-made individual pizzas cooked in wood-burning ovens.

Ingredients

  • 2 7oz halibut portions
  • Cauliflower rice 
  • 1 cup cauliflower 
  • 1/4 cup sugar snap peas 
  • 1/4 cup asparagus 
  • 1/4 cup peas 
  • 1/4 cup baby spinach 
  • 1/4 cup roasted red peppers 
  • Salt & pepper to taste 

Salsa Verde

  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves of fresh garlic 
  • 1 bunch parsley picked 
  • 1 cup baby spinach 
  • 1 jalapeño small diced 
  • 1/4 cup mint chiffonade 
  • 1/4 cup red onion small diced 
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat sauté pan up with 1 tablespoon oil, season fish with salt & pepper.

Place fish flesh side down into pan and place into the oven for five minutes or until fish is cooked through.

Sauté the cauliflower in a pan with one tablespoon of oil and cook until it's tender. 

Add remaining vegetables and season to taste.

In a blender, blend spinach, garlic, parsley & oil until smooth. 

Pour into mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients and mix well.

----

