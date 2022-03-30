Meal House: Halibut with spring vegetables by Mercator Italian Kitchen

CONNECTICUT, USA — Matthew Delongis, the executive chef at Mercato Italian Kitchen and Bar, shares this delicious dish with FOX61!
With a location in Southbury, Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar will be opening their second location in the state at The Shops at Farmington Valley in the coming months.
The food at Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar features a wide array of Italian tapas, pasta, salads, and specialty meals as well as fresh-made individual pizzas cooked in wood-burning ovens.
Ingredients
- 2 7oz halibut portions
- Cauliflower rice
- 1 cup cauliflower
- 1/4 cup sugar snap peas
- 1/4 cup asparagus
- 1/4 cup peas
- 1/4 cup baby spinach
- 1/4 cup roasted red peppers
- Salt & pepper to taste
Salsa Verde
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves of fresh garlic
- 1 bunch parsley picked
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1 jalapeño small diced
- 1/4 cup mint chiffonade
- 1/4 cup red onion small diced
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
Heat sauté pan up with 1 tablespoon oil, season fish with salt & pepper.
Place fish flesh side down into pan and place into the oven for five minutes or until fish is cooked through.
Sauté the cauliflower in a pan with one tablespoon of oil and cook until it's tender.
Add remaining vegetables and season to taste.
In a blender, blend spinach, garlic, parsley & oil until smooth.
Pour into mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients and mix well.
