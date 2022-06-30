Meal House: Healthy food ideas for Fourth of July celebrations

The recipes and ideas range anywhere from salads to no-bake energy bites, to the grill!

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Fourth of July Weekend is here and with it comes celebration and fireworks!

Kristen Cusato with the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer's Association offers up healthy summer recipes that will satisfy you and your guests' appetite during any party.

Learn more about the Alzheimer's Association here.

Roasted Peppers with Thyme

Thinly slice yellow (or another color) peppers arranged in an oven-safe serving dish.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Sprinkle with chopped or destemmed fresh thyme.

Roast in the oven at 375 degrees for 20 minutes.

Serve warm with a thin-sliced, whole-grain baguette or crackers.

Spinach and Fruit Salad

Layer fresh baby spinach, sliced strawberries or raspberries and blueberries in a large serving bowl.

Toss ingredients with raspberry vinaigrette or drizzle with poppy seed yogurt dressing (recipe below) at the time it's served.

Top with optional sunflower seeds, shelled pistachios, feta cheese or boiled eggs.

Poppy Seed Yogurt Dressing

Whisk together in a medium bowl:

1 cup of plain yogurt

2 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon of poppy seeds

Edamame, Black Bean and Vegetable Salad

5 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons of grapeseed (or canola) oil

1/3 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

2 limes, juiced or ½ cup lime juice

1 teaspoon of honey (or agave nectar)

¾ teaspoon of salt (optional)

1 tablespoon of minced garlic (approximately 2 cloves)

1 pound of packaged, frozen, shelled edamame (green soybeans)

3 cups of frozen corn kernels

1 pint of cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup of fresh kale, chopped

1 (15 oz) can of black beans, rinsed and drained.

In a large serving bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, cilantro, lime juice, honey, salt, and garlic. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to boil.

Add soybeans and boil for 3 minutes.

Add corn and continue cooking for 1 minute.

Drain very well and add to the bowl with the dressing.

Gently mix/fold in the cherry tomatoes, kale, and black beans.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Roasted Chickpeas

Drain a 15-ounce can of chickpeas (otherwise known as garbanzo beans) and allow to dry (pat with paper towels as needed).

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Toss the beans with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season to taste with pinches of garlic salt, cayenne pepper, cumin, or other seasonings.

Lay out in an even layer on an edged baking sheet.

Roast until the chickpeas are brown and crunchy (about 30 minutes).

Kale Chips

Wash and rinse your kale and remove stems/spines from the leaves.

Tear leaves into chip-size pieces and lay them out on an edged baking sheet.

Drizzle with a minimal amount of olive oil (about 1-2 tea spoons for an average baking sheet).

Roast in a 400-degree oven until edges begin to look brown and crisp (about 20 minutes).

Sprinkle with salt immediately and serve warm.

At the Grill

Stick with simple cuts of meat, chicken or fish and ensure that they will not stick by using a grilling spray or marinade prior to cooking

Beef and pork will be enhanced by a dry rub of blended herbs without salt. Gently massage the herbs on the meat and allow to sit at room temperature 20 minutes prior to cooking.

Skinless chicken needs a marinade such as Italian dressing or try bourbon marinade made from: 1/3 cup bourbon, 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/3 cup vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of minced garlic. Let chicken marinate at least 30 minutes before grilling.

Fish can be delicate to grill. Consider using a heavy-duty, non-stick foil to create an envelope with the fish, lemon slices and herb sprigs.

Grilled vegetables and fruits add color, moisture, and interesting flavor combinations. Try cutting pitted fruits in half and spray with non-stick spray before grilling on low heat until grill marks are seen and the flesh is warm. Cut vegetables into large flat pieces and dip in oil and vinegar-type salad dressing or spray with non-stick oil before grilling.

Easy Poached Stone Fruits

Warm canned peach or pear halves in juice or syrup with additional water or wine as needed to cover.

Use a casserole or similar oven-safe dish or crockpot.

Serve with a toppings bar such as chopped nuts, cocoa powder, chocolate sauce, sprinkled cinnamon and/or whipped cream.

No-Bake Energy Bites

In a large bowl, mix:

1 cup of dry oatmeal

½ cup of mini chocolate chips

½ cup of peanut butter

½ cup of ground flaxseed (or hemp hearts or more oatmeal)

¼ cup of honey

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Form into balls measuring about 1 inch.

Store them in an airtight container.

