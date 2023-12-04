Seared scallops and shrimp from Guilford Mooring | In the kitchen

HARTFORD, Conn. — The local seafood eatery and bar in Guilford known as Guilford Mooring
Ingredients
4 Diver Scallops (pat dry with paper towel)
4 Shrimp (U-10 preferred)
1 Cup Arborio Rice (cooked to package instructions)
2 Tablespoons Heavy Cream
2 Tablespoons Parmesan Cheese
1 Lemon (Juiced) 2oz
1 Lime (Juiced) 2oz
2oz OJ
1 tablespoon garlic (minced)
2 Shallot (minced)
1 tablespoon olive oil
4-5 Plum tomatoes (No seeds, cut into small cubes)
2 sticks Unsalted Butter (cut into small cubes)
Salt
Black Pepper
4-5 Asparagus tips chopped (blanched)
Instructions
Citrus Beurre Blanc
Add lemon, lime, and OJ in a Sautee pan with 1 minced shallot and bring to a boil. Once done add all ingredients to a blender on low and slowly add butter. Speeds may need to be adjusted as you add the butter. Looking for a creamy not solid consistency.
Tomato Gastric
In a medium saucepan add olive oil on high heat. Add garlic, shallots, and, tomatoes. Cook for 3 minutes. Turn off and add citrus beurre Blanc.
Scallops and Shrimp
Salt and pepper on both sides. In a hot Sautee pan with olive oil sear shrimp and scallops for 2-3 minutes on each side. Then finish in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 more minutes.
Risotto
In a small saucepan add risotto, heavy cream, and parmesan. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add Asparagus and cook for another 2 minutes. If the consistency is thick you may need to add chicken stock or water to thin it out.
