x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

How to make a St. Patrick's Day cocktail from J. Timothy's Taverne

Beginning next week and lasting until St. Patrick's Day on March 17, the restaurant will be celebrating with special menu items!
Credit: FOX61

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Known for their masterful skill in chicken wings, J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is switching it up this week and showing us how to make a festive, celebratory cocktail just in time for St. Patrick's Day! 

The restaurant celebrates St. Patrick’s Day for almost a week! Starting Tuesday, March 14, through St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, they will be featuring Irish-inspired food specials from Chef Erik and the Shillelagh Punch cocktail. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Here's how you can make the cocktail:

  • 1 ounce of Jameson Irish whiskey
  • 0.5 ounce of Peachtree
  • 0.5 ounce of Malibu
  • 0.25 ounce of Blue Curacao
  • 2 ounces of pineapple juice
  • A splash of sour mix
  • Several dashes of edible glitter! 

Learn more about J. Timothy's extensive history and its menu on its website here.

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 



More Videos

In Other News

Tlayuda with chorizo and avocado with Chef Arturo Franco Camacho

Before You Leave, Check This Out