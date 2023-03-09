How to make a St. Patrick's Day cocktail from J. Timothy's Taverne

Beginning next week and lasting until St. Patrick's Day on March 17, the restaurant will be celebrating with special menu items!

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Known for their masterful skill in chicken wings, J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is switching it up this week and showing us how to make a festive, celebratory cocktail just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

The restaurant celebrates St. Patrick’s Day for almost a week! Starting Tuesday, March 14, through St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, they will be featuring Irish-inspired food specials from Chef Erik and the Shillelagh Punch cocktail.

Here's how you can make the cocktail:

1 ounce of Jameson Irish whiskey

0.5 ounce of Peachtree

0.5 ounce of Malibu

0.25 ounce of Blue Curacao

2 ounces of pineapple juice

A splash of sour mix

Several dashes of edible glitter!

Learn more about J. Timothy's extensive history and its menu on its website here.

