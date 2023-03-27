x
Meal House

Liquid Nirvana's recipes for healthy juices and smoothies

Farmington's Liquid Nirvana has two drink recipes that you can make for National Nutrition Month!
Credit: FOX61

FARMINGTON, Conn. — It's National Nutrition Month, and Roxy Kapur, owner of Liquid Nirvana in Farmington, has some healthy smoothies and juices you can try out today! 

Liquid Nirvana is a juice and smoothie bar that specializes in many beautiful, fresh, healthy juice drinks and salads, in addition to their signature Juice Cleanses.

Learn more about Liquid Nirvana here! 

Elixir of life

Add into a blender:

Kale on the leaf

Handful of spinach 

4 to 6 ounces of apple

1 scoop of pineapple 

1 scoop of peach

Instructions:

Purée for 1 min

Once thoroughly mixed, add into a cup and enjoy!

Tropical mojito

Add into a juicer: 

Mint stem

6 ounces of pineapple

6 ounces of apple

2 leaves of kale

2 handfuls of spinach

Add some cucumbers and celery to lighten the juice!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

