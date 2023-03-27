Liquid Nirvana's recipes for healthy juices and smoothies

Farmington's Liquid Nirvana has two drink recipes that you can make for National Nutrition Month!

FARMINGTON, Conn. — It's National Nutrition Month, and Roxy Kapur, owner of Liquid Nirvana in Farmington, has some healthy smoothies and juices you can try out today!

Liquid Nirvana is a juice and smoothie bar that specializes in many beautiful, fresh, healthy juice drinks and salads, in addition to their signature Juice Cleanses.

Elixir of life

Add into a blender:

Kale on the leaf

Handful of spinach

4 to 6 ounces of apple

1 scoop of pineapple

1 scoop of peach

Instructions:

Purée for 1 min

Once thoroughly mixed, add into a cup and enjoy!

Tropical mojito

Add into a juicer:

Mint stem

6 ounces of pineapple

6 ounces of apple

2 leaves of kale

2 handfuls of spinach

Add some cucumbers and celery to lighten the juice!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

