Liquid Nirvana's recipes for healthy juices and smoothies

FARMINGTON, Conn. — It's National Nutrition Month, and Roxy Kapur, owner of Liquid Nirvana in Farmington, has some healthy smoothies and juices you can try out today!
Liquid Nirvana is a juice and smoothie bar that specializes in many beautiful, fresh, healthy juice drinks and salads, in addition to their signature Juice Cleanses.
Elixir of life
Add into a blender:
Kale on the leaf
Handful of spinach
4 to 6 ounces of apple
1 scoop of pineapple
1 scoop of peach
Instructions:
Purée for 1 min
Once thoroughly mixed, add into a cup and enjoy!
Tropical mojito
Add into a juicer:
Mint stem
6 ounces of pineapple
6 ounces of apple
2 leaves of kale
2 handfuls of spinach
Add some cucumbers and celery to lighten the juice!
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
