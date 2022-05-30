Meal House: Lobster tacos with LobsterCraft

LobsterCraft serves up hot lobster rolls and other delicious food. Learn how to make their lobster tacos with tomato chutney!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Just in time for the unofficial start to summer, Captain Mike Harden with LobsterCraft shares with us their delicious recipe for lobster tacos and tomato chutney!

Harden is a captain in the U.S. Coast Guard and a licensed lobster fisherman based out of Norwalk. He launched his LobsterCraft food truck lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. LobsterCraft now has locations in both Connecticut and Florida!

Tomato Chutney

Makes 1.5 Quarts

8 vine-ripe tomatoes, seeded and fine diced

3 limes – juiced

2 limes - zested

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of lemon pepper

1 teaspoon of tarragon

2 teaspoons of honey

2 teaspoons of your favorite BBQ sauce

1 can of chipotle peppers in sauce (just use the sauce)

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

Combine all ingredients and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Lobster Tacos

Warm or grill your favorite flour or corn tortillas

Fill with fresh lobster meat. LobsterCraft recommends using the knuckle and claw meat.

Add your choice of fillings and top with the tomato chutney

