Meal House: Making meatballs with FOX61's Julia LeBlanc and her family

FOX61's Julia LeBlanc joins her mother and grandmother to make the family's meatball recipe!

CONNECTICUT, USA — For today's "Made by Mom" kitchen adventure, FOX61's Julia LeBlanc joins her mother and grandmother to make her family's meatball recipe, passed down for generations!

Check out the recipe below and try it for yourself!

Ingredients

1 pound of chopped beef

3/4 cup of Italian style breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt to taste

1/4 cup pecorino Romano or parmesan cheese

1 egg

1/4 cup of water

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix it together, slowly adding 1/4 cup of water.

Once mixed, roll portions into balls and fry in vegetable oil or bake at 350 degrees in the oven.

Place the meatballs on a rack and put them on a roasting pan for about 30 minutes

Finish cooking the meatballs in your favorite sauce

