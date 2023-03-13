March Madness comes to Plan B | In the Kitchen

Plan B, with multiple locations across Connecticut, is joining in with its March Madness Monster Minis.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's almost time for the big dance in basketball. Leading up to it, teams on the collegiate and professional levels are in March Madness.

Plan B, with multiple locations across Connecticut, is joining in with its March Madness Monster Minis. These unique slider burgers can be made at home too.

Recipe below yields three slider burgers:

March Madness Monster Minis

Ingredients:

• 12 oz prime-sourced beef

• 1 and a half oz aged cheddar cheese, sliced

• 1 and a half oz garlic rosemary cream sauce

• 3 oz grilled red onion

• 6 shakes Plan B burger seasoning

• 3 pretzel slider rolls

• 3 small pieces green leaf lettuce

• 6 slices Roma tomato

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to 400 degrees.

2. Form three 3 oz minis and cover with Plan B burger seasoning (three shakes each side) place minis on the grill.

3. Add sliced red onion on the grill and cook for 3 minutes.

4. Place ½ oz of aged cheddar on top of each burger and toast and butter buns.

5. Place bottom bun on serving plate and top with 0.25 oz garlic rosemary cream sauce then place a leaf of lettuce and slices of tomato.

6. Top with a burger, cheese side up, followed by 1 oz of grilled onion then crown with 0.25 oz rosemary cream sauce.

