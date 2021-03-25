x
Meal House

Meal House: Ani’s Table Easter Dinner Maryland Crab Cakes

With Easy Remoulade

SERVES 4 

  • 1 16 oz can of lump or super lump blue crab meat
  • 2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise (hellman’s preferred )
  • 1 tablespoon soy or Worcestershire sauce
  • ground white pepper to taste
  • almond flour
  • corn starch 
  • olive oil

Drain crab meat very well - gently squeeze crab meat or push against colander to extract all the moisture possible

*In mixing bowl put crab meat in and mix in 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, soy or Worcestershire and gently mix together.  Add i teaspoon white pepper.

*Grab a small amount & squeeze into a ball, it is too dry or falls apart add the 3rd T of mayo. 

*Gently fold in some almond flour - a table spoon at a time or corn starch till mixture will form a cake.  divide mixture into four equal portions by weight or by scoop.

*Put a generous sprinkle of corn  starch on a flat plate.  dredge each cake on each side with corn starch.  pat off excess corn starch and adjust final form of crab cake.

Heat 2-3 tablespoons olive oil on medium high in a flat sauce pan.  place crab cakes and sear till golden - gently  flip and sear other side.  (up until this step can be done earlier or day before ) if eating immediately - cover pan or place pan in the over for 10 minutes at 325 until heated through

*If prepared day before - pull crab cakes one  hour before heating to room temperature and heat thoroughly in a 325 oven for 20 minutes. 

EASY REMOULADE

for 4

  • 1 cup mayo
  • 2 tablespoons chopped herbs - any combination of  tarragon, chives, parsley, dill, thyme
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained
  • 1 teaspoon chopped pickles (not sweet) or 1 teaspoon pickle relish (sweet)
  • 1 teaspoon  lemon juice
  • pinch  kosher salt
  • pepper to taste
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika (optional )

*Combine all ingredients well in a mixing bowl - best if refrigerated over night

