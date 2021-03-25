Meal House: Ani’s Table Easter Dinner Maryland Crab Cakes

With Easy Remoulade

SERVES 4

1 16 oz can of lump or super lump blue crab meat

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise (hellman’s preferred )

1 tablespoon soy or Worcestershire sauce

ground white pepper to taste

almond flour

corn starch

olive oil

Drain crab meat very well - gently squeeze crab meat or push against colander to extract all the moisture possible

*In mixing bowl put crab meat in and mix in 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, soy or Worcestershire and gently mix together. Add i teaspoon white pepper.

*Grab a small amount & squeeze into a ball, it is too dry or falls apart add the 3rd T of mayo.

*Gently fold in some almond flour - a table spoon at a time or corn starch till mixture will form a cake. divide mixture into four equal portions by weight or by scoop.

*Put a generous sprinkle of corn starch on a flat plate. dredge each cake on each side with corn starch. pat off excess corn starch and adjust final form of crab cake.

Heat 2-3 tablespoons olive oil on medium high in a flat sauce pan. place crab cakes and sear till golden - gently flip and sear other side. (up until this step can be done earlier or day before ) if eating immediately - cover pan or place pan in the over for 10 minutes at 325 until heated through

*If prepared day before - pull crab cakes one hour before heating to room temperature and heat thoroughly in a 325 oven for 20 minutes.

EASY REMOULADE

for 4

1 cup mayo

2 tablespoons chopped herbs - any combination of tarragon, chives, parsley, dill, thyme

1 tablespoon capers, drained

1 teaspoon chopped pickles (not sweet) or 1 teaspoon pickle relish (sweet)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

pinch kosher salt

pepper to taste

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (optional )