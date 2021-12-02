Meal House: Ani’s Table shares how to make easy at-home romantic Valentine’s day dessert

Here's the recipe and shopping list for a Flourless chocolate cake!

HARTFORD, Conn — Led by Chef Ani Robaina, Ani’s Table provides fine dining quality food , catering, consultations and event services.

Robaina joins FOX61 to share an easy make at-home romantic Valentine’s day dessert: flourless chocolate cake!

Here's what you need to know:

Recipe

1 cup (170g) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips

8 tablespoons (113g) unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup (149g) granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 to 2 teaspoons espresso powder, optional - or one short shot of good espresso

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional

3 large eggs

1/2 cup (43g) Dutch-process cocoa

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a metal 8" round cake pan; cut a piece of parchment to fit, grease it, and lay it in the bottom of the pan. To make the cake: Put the chocolate and butter in a metal bowl over a pot of simmering water - called a baine marie. Make sure the water is NOT touching the bottom of the bowl, keep there until the butter is melted & chips are soft. Stir until the chips melt, making sure to get the sides and bottom with a rubber spatula Stir in the sugar, salt, espresso powder, and vanilla. Espresso enhances chocolate's flavor much as vanilla does; using 1 teaspoon will simply enhance the flavor, while 2 teaspoons will lend a hint of mocha to the cake. Add the eggs, beating briefly until smooth. Add the cocoa powder,and mix just to combine. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake for 25 minutes; the top will have formed a thin crust, & it will begin to separate from the sides of the pan slightly. Remove it from the oven, and cool it in the pan for 5 minutes. Loosen the edges of the pan with a table knife or nylon spreader, and turn it out onto a serving plate. The top will now be on the bottom; that's fine. Also, the edges will crumble a bit, which is also fine. Allow the cake to cool completely before cutting Top with powdered sugar & fresh raspberries or cranberries (fresh)

Shopping list

Small bag semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate

UNsalted Butter

Granulated Sugar

Espresso Powder or one short shot brewed espresso

Vanilla extract

Large eggs

Dutch-process cocoa powder Such as droste or Girardelli

Ani’s Table has partnered up with Weekend Kitchen to host a virtual Zoom cooking class this Saturday. The menu is classically fitting for a special dinner with wine pairing – complete with this flourless chocolate cake for dessert. Sign up online at anistable.com and you’ll receive your shopping list in advance.

If you want to skip the cooking altogether, Ani’s Table has also partnered up with Simon’s Marketplace to offer special Valentine’s Day dessert boxes to-go! order online at anistable.com/valentine and pick up a dessert box for two:

Two rose panna cottas

Two brown butter Madeleines

Two mini red velvet whoopee pies

Two mini flourless chocolate cakes

Plus other surprises!