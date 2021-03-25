Meal House: Garlic and herb roast chicken

This dish really tells the story of Azuluna foods, our carefully sourced ingredients combined with thoughtful methods to create nutrient-rich, balanced meals that promote health and well-being. From the collagen-rich pasture-raised chicken and 12-hour bone broth to the turmeric and black pepper added to the sweet potatoes to enhance anti-inflammatory qualities everything we do is through the belief that healthy farms coupled with thoughtful cooking methods help create healthy people.