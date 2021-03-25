Meal House: Garlic and herb roast chicken

WINDHAM, Conn. — Garlic and Herb Chicken with Whipped Coconut Sweet Potatoes and Seared Kale
This dish really tells the story of Azuluna foods, our carefully sourced ingredients combined with thoughtful methods to create nutrient-rich, balanced meals that promote health and well-being. From the collagen-rich pasture-raised chicken and 12-hour bone broth to the turmeric and black pepper added to the sweet potatoes to enhance anti-inflammatory qualities everything we do is through the belief that healthy farms coupled with thoughtful cooking methods help create healthy people.
Rachael LaPorte, Co-Founder and Executive Chef of Azuluna Foods
INGREDIENTS
Garlic Herb Chicken
- 1 Skin on bone-in chicken breast cut in half
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme
- 1 teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- Zest and Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive oil
- ½ cup chicken bone broth
- 1 teaspoon Cassava Flour
- Salt and Pepper
Coconut Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Sweet Potato “Molasses”
- 2 medium sweet potatoes roasted and peeled
- 1 tablespoon melted coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon sweet potato “molasses”
- ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste
Seared Kale
- 4 cups washed and chopped kale
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.