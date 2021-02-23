Meal House: Blood orange salmon and ceviche

Ani's Table Blood Orange Salmon and Ceviche

Recipe:

Roasted salmon

6oz filet of wild or organic salmon

1 or 2 blood oranges sliced

1 shallot thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

One bunch fresh dill chopped

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

Winter ceviche

One of each or a combination of:

A red beet thinly sliced & julienned

A carrot thin broad slices with a peeler

English cucumber thin & broad slices with a peeler

Fennel bulb thinly sliced

Or choice of parsnip, turnip, kohlrabi, or celery root

One pomegranate seeded

1 or 2 small limes juiced

One blood orange zest & juiced

Small bunch chives finely chopped

3 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

One-quarter small jalapeño or poblano pepper seeded & minced (optional)

Salt & pepper to taste

Salmon instructions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees

In a bowl put sliced blood oranges, sliced shallots, chopped dill, olive oil & season with salt & pepper - let sit for at least 10 minutes

Put salmon in bowl and coat well with flavored oil

Place in a roasting dish and put in a hot oven for 15 minutes for medium, 20 for cooked through

Ceviche instructions:

For the dressing whisk the lemon juice, blood orange zest & juice, rice wine vinegar, chives, minced pepper, salt & pepper together and let sit at least one hour - can be made the day before!

Place all of the sliced & julienned veggies in a large mixing bowl. Pour enough dressing to coat. Gently toss the vegetable without breaking them. Add half the pomegranate seeds mix well. Let sit for 5 -10 minutes

Put salmon on a large plate or large shallow bowl. Including the slices of blood orange and shallot!

Top with the vegetable ceviche salad.