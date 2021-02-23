Meal House: Blood orange salmon and ceviche

Recipe:
Roasted salmon
6oz filet of wild or organic salmon
1 or 2 blood oranges sliced
1 shallot thinly sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil
One bunch fresh dill chopped
Kosher salt
Cracked black pepper
Winter ceviche
One of each or a combination of:
A red beet thinly sliced & julienned
A carrot thin broad slices with a peeler
English cucumber thin & broad slices with a peeler
Fennel bulb thinly sliced
Or choice of parsnip, turnip, kohlrabi, or celery root
One pomegranate seeded
1 or 2 small limes juiced
One blood orange zest & juiced
Small bunch chives finely chopped
3 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
One-quarter small jalapeño or poblano pepper seeded & minced (optional)
Salt & pepper to taste
Salmon instructions:
Heat oven to 375 degrees
In a bowl put sliced blood oranges, sliced shallots, chopped dill, olive oil & season with salt & pepper - let sit for at least 10 minutes
Put salmon in bowl and coat well with flavored oil
Place in a roasting dish and put in a hot oven for 15 minutes for medium, 20 for cooked through
Ceviche instructions:
For the dressing whisk the lemon juice, blood orange zest & juice, rice wine vinegar, chives, minced pepper, salt & pepper together and let sit at least one hour - can be made the day before!
Place all of the sliced & julienned veggies in a large mixing bowl. Pour enough dressing to coat. Gently toss the vegetable without breaking them. Add half the pomegranate seeds mix well. Let sit for 5 -10 minutes
Put salmon on a large plate or large shallow bowl. Including the slices of blood orange and shallot!
Top with the vegetable ceviche salad.
Sprinkle remaining pomegranate seeds over the whole dish