Meal House: Carbone's Restaurant Easter dinner recipe

They are also selling take out packages for Easter

Carbone’s Kitchen (Bloomfield) and Carbone’s Prime (Rocky Hill) are offering takeout Easter packages, serving up to six people, for $240 (including tax).

The Easter package includes:

Stuffed Tenderloin (prosciutto, oreganato breadcrumbs, asiago, marsala mushroom sauce)

Lasagna Bolognese (traditional style of meat, cheese, marinara)

Garden Salad (balsamic vinaigrette)

Spring Asparagus (chef’s butter)

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes (parmesan, mozzarella, roasted garlic)

Garlic Bread

Lemon Tiramisu (raspberry reduction)

Packages must be pre-ordered by Thursday, April 9 at 2pm and will be available for curbside pick-up on Saturday, April 11 between 11am-3pm. Each item will come with specific heating instructions.

Carbone’s is also offering discounted wines, bottled beers (individually and 6-pack) and non-alcoholic beverages

To order, contact Carbone’s Kitchen for Bloomfield pick-up (860.904.2111) and Carbone’s Prime for Rocky Hill pick-up (860.968.8088).

Colorado Lamb Rack with Merguez sausage, pea puree, confit fingerling potatoes and radish

1 rack, Colorado Lamb

2 oz. Merguez sausage, cut into discs

1 quart peas

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. thyme

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

2 cloves fresh garlic

1 oz. rosemary

Salt and Pepper

To make Pea Puree:

Bring a large pan of salted water to a boil and blanch peas for 3 minutes. Add the peas to a blender along with a little water. Blitz the peas, adding more liquid in small additions as needed. Blend for no more than 2-3 minutes, until a fairly thick, smooth purée has been achieved. Tip the purée into a fine sieve and use the back of the ladle to push it through (this will give you a silky smooth finish). Taste and season with salt and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

To make Lamb:

Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees. In a hot pan, sear the lamb rack and place in preheated (non-convection) oven for 15 min. Remove from oven and rest for 3 minutes before serving.

Confit Fingerling Potatoes

2 lbs. whole fingerling or baby potatoes

1/4 cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Fleur de sel and pepper