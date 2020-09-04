Meal House: Carbone's Restaurant Easter dinner recipe

Carbone’s Kitchen (Bloomfield) and Carbone’s Prime (Rocky Hill) are offering takeout Easter packages, serving up to six people, for $240 (including tax).
The Easter package includes:
- Stuffed Tenderloin (prosciutto, oreganato breadcrumbs, asiago, marsala mushroom sauce)
- Lasagna Bolognese (traditional style of meat, cheese, marinara)
- Garden Salad (balsamic vinaigrette)
- Spring Asparagus (chef’s butter)
- Rosemary Roasted Potatoes (parmesan, mozzarella, roasted garlic)
- Garlic Bread
- Lemon Tiramisu (raspberry reduction)
Packages must be pre-ordered by Thursday, April 9 at 2pm and will be available for curbside pick-up on Saturday, April 11 between 11am-3pm. Each item will come with specific heating instructions.
Carbone’s is also offering discounted wines, bottled beers (individually and 6-pack) and non-alcoholic beverages
To order, contact Carbone’s Kitchen for Bloomfield pick-up (860.904.2111) and Carbone’s Prime for Rocky Hill pick-up (860.968.8088).
----
Colorado Lamb Rack with Merguez sausage, pea puree, confit fingerling potatoes and radish
1 rack, Colorado Lamb
2 oz. Merguez sausage, cut into discs
1 quart peas
1 oz. lemon juice
1 oz. thyme
1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
2 cloves fresh garlic
1 oz. rosemary
Salt and Pepper
To make Pea Puree:
Bring a large pan of salted water to a boil and blanch peas for 3 minutes. Add the peas to a blender along with a little water. Blitz the peas, adding more liquid in small additions as needed. Blend for no more than 2-3 minutes, until a fairly thick, smooth purée has been achieved. Tip the purée into a fine sieve and use the back of the ladle to push it through (this will give you a silky smooth finish). Taste and season with salt and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
To make Lamb:
Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees. In a hot pan, sear the lamb rack and place in preheated (non-convection) oven for 15 min. Remove from oven and rest for 3 minutes before serving.
Confit Fingerling Potatoes
2 lbs. whole fingerling or baby potatoes
1/4 cup olive oil
3 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
2 sprigs fresh rosemary
2 sprigs fresh thyme
Fleur de sel and pepper
With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°. In a large baking dish, combine all ingredients; season with salt and pepper. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, stirring frequently during cooking.