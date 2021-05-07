Meal House: Cedar's Steaks & Oysters' Mother's Day cocktails

Cedar's Steaks & Oysters is opened at Foxwood's from 11:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

LEDYARD, Conn. — Brandon Sweet, the director of beverage at Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a mixologist show you how you can make some fruity and floral drinks for Mother's Day!

The recipe comes from Cedar's Steak & Oysters at Foxwoods.

“MOMosa”

Ingredients

· Orange Sherbet

· Orange Juice

· Champagne

· Berries

Instructions

· Place 2 scoops of Orange Sherbet in a wine glass

· Fill the glass 2/3rds with Champagne

· Top off the glass with Fresh Orange Juice

· Stir contents

· Place a Fruit Skewer with Fresh Berries on top of the glass

· Enjoy!

“Rose’All Day”

Ingredients

· Absolut Raspberry Vodka

· Watermelon Juice

· Lemon Juice

· Simple Syrup

· Luc Belair Brut Rose’

· Strawberries

· Lemon Twist

Instructions

· Add fresh cut Strawberries to the bottom of a wine glass

Cocktail Shaker with Ice

· Add 1.25oz of Absolut Raspberry Vodka to the cocktail shaker

· Add 1oz of Watermelon Juice to the cocktail shaker

· Add ½oz of Simple Syrup to the cocktail shaker

· Shake well to chill

· Strain over Strawberries

· Fill glass with Ice

· Top off glass with Luc Belair Brut Rose’

· Garnish with Lemon Twist

Enjoy!

