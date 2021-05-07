Meal House: Cedar's Steaks & Oysters' Mother's Day cocktails

LEDYARD, Conn. — Brandon Sweet, the director of beverage at Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a mixologist show you how you can make some fruity and floral drinks for Mother's Day!
The recipe comes from Cedar's Steak & Oysters at Foxwoods.
“MOMosa”
Ingredients
· Orange Sherbet
· Orange Juice
· Champagne
· Berries
Instructions
· Place 2 scoops of Orange Sherbet in a wine glass
· Fill the glass 2/3rds with Champagne
· Top off the glass with Fresh Orange Juice
· Stir contents
· Place a Fruit Skewer with Fresh Berries on top of the glass
· Enjoy!
“Rose’All Day”
Ingredients
· Absolut Raspberry Vodka
· Watermelon Juice
· Lemon Juice
· Simple Syrup
· Luc Belair Brut Rose’
· Strawberries
· Lemon Twist
Instructions
· Add fresh cut Strawberries to the bottom of a wine glass
Cocktail Shaker with Ice
· Add 1.25oz of Absolut Raspberry Vodka to the cocktail shaker
· Add 1oz of Watermelon Juice to the cocktail shaker
· Add ½oz of Simple Syrup to the cocktail shaker
· Shake well to chill
· Strain over Strawberries
· Fill glass with Ice
· Top off glass with Luc Belair Brut Rose’
· Garnish with Lemon Twist
Enjoy!
