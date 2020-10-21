Meal House: Chicken Tinga from Camacho Garage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Camacho Garage opened in the Elm City during the COVID-19 pandemic and despite the risks of starting a new business, they are serving it up to customers!
Executive Chef and Co-Owner Arturo-Franco Camacho shows us how to make a Chicken Tinga.
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 45 min
Serves 2-4
GF DF
Ingredients:
1 lb skinless, boneless chicken breast
2 large white onions, 1 halved and 1 sliced
6 garlic cloves, 3 whole and 3 sliced
1 tablespoon salt, plus more to taste
3 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 dried or canned chipotle chiles, chopped to a paste
9 plum tomatoes, roughly chopped
Directions:
- In a medium pot, combine the chicken, onion halves, whole garlic clove and 1 tablespoon of salt.
- Add water to cover and bring to simmer over a medium-high heat. Simmer and uncover until the chicken is cooked through, 30-40 minutes.
- Remove chicken from the broth and let it rest until is cool enough to handle.
- Using your hands, pull apart the chicken and place to the side. Strain broth and reserve.
- In a medium pot , heat the oil on medium heat.
- Add the sliced onion and garlic and cook until translucent, about 5-6 min. Add the reserved pulled chicken, the chipotle chiles, tomatoes and 1 cup of reserved chicken broth.
- Cook until the tomatoes break down and the broth changes to a brick color, 5-8 minutes.
- Season to taste with salt. Add more chicken broth if necessary (it should be little bit soupy).
- Serve over tostadas with fresh shredded lettuce, crema, cheese and fresh