Meal House

Meal House: Chicken Tinga from Camacho Garage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Camacho Garage opened in the Elm City during the COVID-19 pandemic and despite the risks of starting a new business, they are serving it up to customers!

Executive Chef and Co-Owner Arturo-Franco Camacho shows us how to make a Chicken Tinga.

Preparation time: 10 min

Cooking time: 45 min

Serves 2-4

GF DF

Ingredients:

1 lb skinless, boneless chicken breast

2 large white onions, 1 halved and 1 sliced

6 garlic cloves, 3 whole and 3 sliced

1 tablespoon salt, plus more to taste

3 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 dried or canned chipotle chiles, chopped to a paste

9 plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

Directions:

  • In a medium pot, combine the chicken, onion halves, whole garlic clove and 1 tablespoon of salt.
  • Add water to cover and bring to simmer over a medium-high heat. Simmer and uncover until the chicken is cooked through, 30-40 minutes.
  • Remove chicken from the broth and let it rest until is cool enough to handle.
  • Using your hands, pull apart the chicken and place to the side. Strain broth and reserve.
  • In a medium pot , heat the oil on medium heat.
  • Add the sliced onion and garlic and cook until translucent, about 5-6 min. Add the reserved pulled chicken, the chipotle chiles, tomatoes and 1 cup of reserved chicken broth.
  • Cook until the tomatoes break down and the broth changes to a brick color, 5-8 minutes.
  • Season to taste with salt. Add more chicken broth if necessary (it should be little bit soupy).
  • Serve over tostadas with fresh shredded lettuce, crema, cheese and fresh 