Meal House: Black Beans with Brown Rice with Veggieman

HARTFORD, Conn. — Karla Farach, a nutrition consultant based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is offering information for parents.

The book series she recently wrote is called Veggieman, a superhero story with fun illustrations and characters.

You can learn more here.

Ingredients

2 TBSP Olive Oil

1 medium onion chopped

2 Cloves Garlic Minced

3 Cups brown rice pre-cooked at home

2 cups black beans drained and rinsed (pre-cooked)

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp Fresh ginger

2-3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and Pepper

Optional: Cilantro

1 Avocado, for serving

Instructions

- In a large skillet heat the olive oil over medium heat, add the onion and cook until translucent.

- Then add garlic and cook for 5 minutes until the onion has a caramel color.

- Add the black beans and the rice, the spices, ginger, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook over

medium heat until all ingredients are well mixed around 5 minutes.

- Salt and pepper to taste and as an option, serve with chopped cilantro as garnish.

- Serve with Avocados on the side.

