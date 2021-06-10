Meal House: Black Beans with Brown Rice with Veggieman

HARTFORD, Conn. — Karla Farach, a nutrition consultant based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is offering information for parents.
The book series she recently wrote is called Veggieman, a superhero story with fun illustrations and characters.
You can learn more here.
Ingredients
2 TBSP Olive Oil
1 medium onion chopped
2 Cloves Garlic Minced
3 Cups brown rice pre-cooked at home
2 cups black beans drained and rinsed (pre-cooked)
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp Fresh ginger
2-3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Salt and Pepper
Optional: Cilantro
1 Avocado, for serving
Instructions
- In a large skillet heat the olive oil over medium heat, add the onion and cook until translucent.
- Then add garlic and cook for 5 minutes until the onion has a caramel color.
- Add the black beans and the rice, the spices, ginger, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook over
medium heat until all ingredients are well mixed around 5 minutes.
- Salt and pepper to taste and as an option, serve with chopped cilantro as garnish.
- Serve with Avocados on the side.
