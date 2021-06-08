Meal House: Coffee Rub for Rib Eye by Masonicare

Masonicare is the largest non-profit provider of senior services in Connecticut.

CHESTER, Connecticut — Here's how you can make the coffee rub for your rib eye steaks! This recipe is provided by Chef Matthew Whitbeck of Masonicare at Chester Village.

Ingredients

4) 10-12oz steak

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup coffee grounds

1 tbls olive oil

1 tbls garlic puree or 2 tsp granulated garlic

2 tbls fresh thyme or 1 tbls dried thyme

2 tsp salt

1 pinch of cayenne

Instructions:

1. Mix the ingredients above and evenly coat and massage into steak.

2. Let steak stands at room temp for 10- 12 minutes prior to grilling.

3. Grill steaks on high for 3-5 minutes on each side.

4. Enjoy!

