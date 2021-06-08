Meal House: Coffee Rub for Rib Eye by Masonicare

CHESTER, Connecticut — Here's how you can make the coffee rub for your rib eye steaks! This recipe is provided by Chef Matthew Whitbeck of Masonicare at Chester Village.
Ingredients
4) 10-12oz steak
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup coffee grounds
1 tbls olive oil
1 tbls garlic puree or 2 tsp granulated garlic
2 tbls fresh thyme or 1 tbls dried thyme
2 tsp salt
1 pinch of cayenne
Instructions:
1. Mix the ingredients above and evenly coat and massage into steak.
2. Let steak stands at room temp for 10- 12 minutes prior to grilling.
3. Grill steaks on high for 3-5 minutes on each side.
4. Enjoy!
