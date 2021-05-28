Meal House: Blackened shrimp and grits from Cedars Steak and Oysters at Foxwoods

Cedars Steak and Oysters at Foxwoods is open 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

LEDYARD, Conn. — CEDARS STEAK AND OYSTERS BLACKENED SHRIMP & GRITS

Ingredients

12 each U8 shrimps, tail removed

1 each lemon cut in half and juiced

1 TBSP Paprika

1 TBSP Cumin

1 TBSP Coriander

1 TBSP Black pepper

1 TBSP Cayenne

1 TBSP Oregano

2 tsp Kosher Salt

4oz Diced Bacon

½ Cup EVOO

1 TBSP Chopped Garlic

1 Bunch Chopped Parsley

2 scallions cut on bias

½ Cup Hominy

½ Cup Diced Red Peppers

½ Cup Diced Yellow Peppers

½ Cup Diced Onions

1 Cup Coarse Yellow Cornmeal

2 Cups Chicken Stock

2 Cups Whole Milk

1 cup Shredded Cheddar

4 TBLSP Butter

2 Green Onions cut on the bias

METHODS:

SPICE BLEND-

In a small bowl combine all dry spices and half of the salt. Mix thoroughly

SHRIMP MARINADE-

Marinate shrimp and half of blackening spice blend, EVOO, lemon juice, half of the parsley and garlic. Marinate for half an hour. Remove from marinade. Place shrimp off to the side on a quarter sheet pan or plate. While shrimp is marinating, begin cooking the grits and vegetables.

GRITS

In a medium-sized pot, combine milk and chicken stock, bring to boil, whisk cornmeal slowly into pot, once cornmeal is incorporated, lower heat of pot, continuously whisk every 2-4 minutes making sure none get stuck on the bottom of pot. Cook for about 20 minutes until its creamy, remove from heat whisk 3 TBLSP of butter and cheese, season to taste with salt and pepper.

VEGETABLE MIX

Place sauté pan on medium heat add remaining oil in a pan then add diced bacon, render the bacon for a few moments before adding onions and peppers. Cook until onions and peppers are tender add hominy, continue cooking for 2 minutes. Finish with butter, pinches of seasoning spice, and remaining parsley

BLACKENED SHRIMP

Shake off extra oil from shrimp then generously season both sides, place shrimp on a hot grill, cook shrimp till pink on both sides and firm

PLATING:

Pour creamy grits into a concave bowl or serving platter, spoon vegetable and bacon mix down the middle of the grits, scatter blackened shrimp on top of vegetables. Garnish with remaining chopped parsley, sprinkle of the spice blend and green onions

