Meal House: Fish Ceviche with Passion Fruit Chicano from Cora Cora

Cora Cora is a family-run Peruvian restaurant that was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restuarant and Best Chef - New England.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Macarenda Ludena is the head chef and CEO of Cora Cora in West Hartford and shares with us how to make a delicious fish ceviche and passion fruit chicano!

Ceviche

Ingredients

• 7oz white fish fillets, fresh fish cut into 2-3 inches cubes

• 2oz lime juice (freshly squeezed, approx. 3-4 limes)

• 2 tbsp celery (approx. 2 large stalks), blended to a paste with about 1 tsp water

• 1/4 tsp of minced garlic

• 1/4 tsp minced ginger

• 2 tsp finely chopped cilantro leaves

• 1 chopped Aji Limo pepper (Peruvian chili pepper) or small chili pepper to taste, rib and seeds removed (optional)

• Salt and Pepper to taste

Garnish (optional):

• 1-2 choclo (type of Peruvian corn) (boil and strip 1-2 corn cobs)

• 1 red onion, cut in 1/2 lengthwise and thinly sliced

• 1 boiled potato, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 1 boiled sweet potato, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick

Instructions:

1. Place the fish in a large bowl then add the lime, salt and pepper to taste.

2. Add celery paste, garlic, and ginger. Stir so that these ingredients can incorporate well into

the fish.

3. Add the finely chopped cilantro and Aji Limo to taste. Stir well.

4. Serve immediately to preserve freshness.

5. Finally, add the onions, choclo, boiled potato and sweet potato.

Passion Fruit Chicano

(Variation of the classic Chilcano de Pisco)

Ingredients

• 2oz pisco

• 2oz passion fruit

• 1oz simple syrup

• Ice cubes

• Ginger ale for topping off

• Few drops of angostura bitters

• Slice of lime for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Fill an 8 oz tumbler with ice. Pour the Pisco over the ice.

2. Add the passion fruit and simple syrup. Stir well.

3. Fill the glass with the ginger ale, and garnish with angostura bitters and lime.

