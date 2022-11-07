Meal House: Stuffed clams with shrimp and 'nduja by Fair Haven Oyster Company

Fair Haven Oyster Company's recipe for stuffed clams with shrimp & 'nduja.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Fair Haven Oyster Company has recently opened in New Haven.

Emily Migrone is sharing the restaurant's recipe for stuffed clams with shrimp & 'nduja.

Mingrone has won the CT Restaurant Association's Chef of the Year award this year.

Steam the clams open Pull the meat and chop the clams Cook and chop the shrimp Mix all ingredients with (panko) breadcrumbs and a little juice from the cooked clams Put the stuffing back in the shell Bake clams for 6-8 minutes at 425 degrees.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.