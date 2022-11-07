Meal House: Stuffed clams with shrimp and 'nduja by Fair Haven Oyster Company

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Fair Haven Oyster Company has recently opened in New Haven.
Emily Migrone is sharing the restaurant's recipe for stuffed clams with shrimp & 'nduja.
Mingrone has won the CT Restaurant Association's Chef of the Year award this year.
- Steam the clams open
- Pull the meat and chop the clams
- Cook and chop the shrimp
- Mix all ingredients with (panko) breadcrumbs and a little juice from the cooked clams
- Put the stuffing back in the shell
- Bake clams for 6-8 minutes at 425 degrees.
