Meal House: French toast for Mother's Day

Chef Ani Robaina, the executive chef, and owner of Ani's Table, Fine Dining & Catering, walks us through her take on a Mother's Day brunch.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Ani Robaina, the executive chef, and owner of Ani's Table, Fine Dining & Catering, walks us through her take on a Mother's Day brunch or breakfast in bed classic recipe: french toast!

You can order an Ani's Table Mother's Day brunch box with everything mom needs to enjoy a delicious mother's day celebration. Learn more here.

Ani's Table Custard French Toast

Ingredients:

4 slices of thick-cut bread such as brioche or thick-cut white bread are best - can use baguettes hand-cut thick slices

French toast batter:

4 large eggs room temperature cracked into a bowl

1 cup whole milk or half & half

The zest of one orange, or orange extract or vanilla or almond extract

½ cup granulated sugar

Instructions:

Drop of orange liquer suchas grand marnier or cointreau

Mix all ingredients well

Pour batter into a half sheet pan ⅔ way up the sides or a roaster or pyrex

Place the bread in batter and let soak no less than 30 seconds.

With a spatula, turn over soak again and place the heavy bread onto a plain sheet tray - gently letting extra batter strain before transferring

Any extra batter will last a week.

Melt butter onto a hot skillet

Brown bread on each side. Bread will be heavy.

Let cool slightly back on the sheet tray.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.