Meal House: French toast for Mother's Day

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Ani Robaina, the executive chef, and owner of Ani's Table, Fine Dining & Catering, walks us through her take on a Mother's Day brunch or breakfast in bed classic recipe: french toast!
You can order an Ani's Table Mother's Day brunch box with everything mom needs to enjoy a delicious mother's day celebration. Learn more here.
Ani's Table Custard French Toast
Ingredients:
4 slices of thick-cut bread such as brioche or thick-cut white bread are best - can use baguettes hand-cut thick slices
French toast batter:
- 4 large eggs room temperature cracked into a bowl
- 1 cup whole milk or half & half
- The zest of one orange, or orange extract or vanilla or almond extract
- ½ cup granulated sugar
Instructions:
Drop of orange liquer suchas grand marnier or cointreau
Mix all ingredients well
Pour batter into a half sheet pan ⅔ way up the sides or a roaster or pyrex
Place the bread in batter and let soak no less than 30 seconds.
With a spatula, turn over soak again and place the heavy bread onto a plain sheet tray - gently letting extra batter strain before transferring
Any extra batter will last a week.
Melt butter onto a hot skillet
Brown bread on each side. Bread will be heavy.
Let cool slightly back on the sheet tray.
---
