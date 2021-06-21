Meal House: Fresh Summer Recipes

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Ani will share two recipes that are perfect for a hot summer day! Her Vichyssoise – a delicious soup serve chilled – as well as a quick Gazpacho:
Easy Vichyssoise Recipe:
- Serves 4- 6 - also freezes well
- 3 medium to large russet potatoes (or other non-starchy potato) – large dice
- 1 small leek - white part only - small dice
- 1 whole clove of garlic - do not mince or slice
- 1 quart of chicken stock or vegetable stock
- 1/2 cup of heavy cream or yogurt
- Chives (sliced small for garnish)
- Salt & White Pepper
Steps:
- In a pot put potatoes, leek, and stock; make sure it is well seasoned before cooking
- Bring to a simmer and gently cook until potatoes are very tender but not soggy
- Keep skimming any foam off the top while the mixture boils (will reduce starchiness)
- In a food processor, blender or with a hand blender puree the mixture until smooth - should be soup consistency; if too heavy add stock or wine or water
- Taste for salt and add white pepper
- Whisk in by hand the heavy cream or yogurt and taste once more for seasoning
- If desired add a little lemon juice for a little zip!
- Chill soup - serve cold top with cut chives
Quick Gazpacho Recipe
- Serves 8-10+ people, keeps well in fridge
- 3 lbs any combination of these tomatoes:
- Vine ripe tomatoes
- Grape tomatoes
- Campari tomatoes
- Heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes
- Make sure tomatoes are ripe/overripe - cut into chunks - getting rid of as much seeds as possible but keeping as much pulp and juice as you can
- 1 English cucumber - cut up
- 1 red or orange (sweet) pepper - cut and seeded
- 1 small shallot
- 1 small whole clove garlic
- 1 small bunch fresh parsley
- Small can tomato juice (if the tomatoes are not ripe this may help )
- 1 stalk celery
- Salt, pepper, red wine or sherry vinegar
Steps:
- Put all ingredients in food processor blender or hand blender
- Pass through a sieve that is not too fine to get rid of seeds and skins, but you want some thickness to pass through (not too watery)
- Season with salt & pepper chill very well - preferably over night!
- Taste for seasoning one more time, add vinegar before serving - optional – serve with hot sauce
