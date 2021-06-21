Meal House: Fresh Summer Recipes

x
HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Ani will share two recipes that are perfect for a hot summer day! Her Vichyssoise – a delicious soup serve chilled – as well as a quick Gazpacho:

Easy Vichyssoise Recipe:

  • Serves 4- 6 - also freezes well
  • 3 medium to large russet potatoes (or other non-starchy potato) – large dice
  • 1 small leek - white part only - small dice
  • 1 whole clove of garlic  - do not mince or slice
  • 1 quart of chicken stock or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 cup of heavy cream or yogurt
  • Chives (sliced small for garnish)
  • Salt & White Pepper

Steps:

  • In a pot put potatoes, leek, and stock; make sure it is well seasoned before cooking
  • Bring to a simmer and gently cook until potatoes are very tender but not soggy
  • Keep skimming any foam off the top while the mixture boils (will reduce starchiness)
  • In a food processor, blender or with a hand blender puree the mixture until smooth - should be soup consistency; if too heavy add stock or wine or water
  • Taste for salt and add white pepper
  • Whisk in by hand the heavy cream or yogurt and taste once more for seasoning
  • If desired add a little lemon juice for a little zip!
  • Chill soup - serve cold top with cut chives

Quick Gazpacho Recipe

  • Serves 8-10+ people, keeps well in fridge
  • 3 lbs any combination of these tomatoes:
  • Vine ripe tomatoes
  • Grape tomatoes
  • Campari tomatoes
  • Heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes
  • Make sure tomatoes are ripe/overripe - cut into chunks - getting rid of as much seeds as possible but keeping as much pulp and juice as you can
  • 1 English cucumber - cut up
  • 1 red or orange (sweet) pepper - cut and seeded
  • 1 small shallot
  • 1 small whole clove garlic
  • 1 small bunch fresh parsley
  • Small can tomato juice (if the tomatoes are not ripe this may help )
  • 1 stalk celery
  • Salt, pepper, red wine or sherry vinegar

Steps:

  • Put all ingredients in food processor blender or hand blender
  • Pass through a sieve that is not too fine to get rid of seeds and skins, but you want some thickness to pass through (not too watery)
  • Season with salt & pepper chill very well - preferably over night!
  • Taste for seasoning one more time, add vinegar before serving - optional – serve with hot sauce

