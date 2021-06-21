Meal House: Fresh Summer Recipes

How to make a delicious cold summer soup & gazpacho

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Ani will share two recipes that are perfect for a hot summer day! Her Vichyssoise – a delicious soup serve chilled – as well as a quick Gazpacho:

Easy Vichyssoise Recipe:

Serves 4- 6 - also freezes well

3 medium to large russet potatoes (or other non-starchy potato) – large dice

1 small leek - white part only - small dice

1 whole clove of garlic - do not mince or slice

1 quart of chicken stock or vegetable stock

1/2 cup of heavy cream or yogurt

Chives (sliced small for garnish)

Salt & White Pepper

Steps:

In a pot put potatoes, leek, and stock; make sure it is well seasoned before cooking

Bring to a simmer and gently cook until potatoes are very tender but not soggy

Keep skimming any foam off the top while the mixture boils (will reduce starchiness)

In a food processor, blender or with a hand blender puree the mixture until smooth - should be soup consistency; if too heavy add stock or wine or water

Taste for salt and add white pepper

Whisk in by hand the heavy cream or yogurt and taste once more for seasoning

If desired add a little lemon juice for a little zip!

Chill soup - serve cold top with cut chives

Quick Gazpacho Recipe

Serves 8-10+ people, keeps well in fridge

3 lbs any combination of these tomatoes:

Vine ripe tomatoes

Grape tomatoes

Campari tomatoes

Heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes

Make sure tomatoes are ripe/overripe - cut into chunks - getting rid of as much seeds as possible but keeping as much pulp and juice as you can

1 English cucumber - cut up

1 red or orange (sweet) pepper - cut and seeded

1 small shallot

1 small whole clove garlic

1 small bunch fresh parsley

Small can tomato juice (if the tomatoes are not ripe this may help )

1 stalk celery

Salt, pepper, red wine or sherry vinegar

Steps:

Put all ingredients in food processor blender or hand blender

Pass through a sieve that is not too fine to get rid of seeds and skins, but you want some thickness to pass through (not too watery)

Season with salt & pepper chill very well - preferably over night!

Taste for seasoning one more time, add vinegar before serving - optional – serve with hot sauce

