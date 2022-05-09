Meal House: Glazed lemon-orange cake

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61's Keith McGilvery and his mom, Jane, are sharing a family recipe for a glazed, lemon-orange cake, a spring treat, perfect for celebrating mom!
Ingredients
Glazed Lemon-Orange Cake
- 1 package deluxe lemon cake mix
- 1 cup orange juice
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 package instant lemon pudding mix
- 5 eggs
Glaze
- 1 cup confectioners sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
---
Instructions
Grease and lightly flour a Bundt pan or 10’’ tube pan.
Preheat the oven to 350.
Combine the cake ingredients into a mixing bowl and beat at a medium-high speed with an electric mixer for 2-3 minutes.
Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45-55 minutes or until the center springs back when lightly touched.
Cool in pan on a cake rack for 15 minutes.
Turn out onto a rack and finish cooling.
For the glaze: Stir the confectioners’ sugar with the lemon juice until smooth. With a teaspoon, drizzle the glaze back and forth across the cake. If you like, garnish the cake with lemon swirls.
Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.