Meal House: Glazed lemon-orange cake

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61's Keith McGilvery and his mom, Jane, are sharing a family recipe for a glazed, lemon-orange cake, a spring treat, perfect for celebrating mom!

Ingredients

Glazed Lemon-Orange Cake

1 package deluxe lemon cake mix

1 cup orange juice

½ cup vegetable oil

1 package instant lemon pudding mix

5 eggs

Glaze

1 cup confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

---

Instructions

Grease and lightly flour a Bundt pan or 10’’ tube pan.

Preheat the oven to 350.

Combine the cake ingredients into a mixing bowl and beat at a medium-high speed with an electric mixer for 2-3 minutes.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45-55 minutes or until the center springs back when lightly touched.

Cool in pan on a cake rack for 15 minutes.

Turn out onto a rack and finish cooling.

For the glaze: Stir the confectioners’ sugar with the lemon juice until smooth. With a teaspoon, drizzle the glaze back and forth across the cake. If you like, garnish the cake with lemon swirls.

---

---

