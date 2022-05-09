x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

Meal House: Glazed lemon-orange cake

FOX61's Keith McGilvery and his mom, Jane, are sharing a family recipe for Glazed Lemon-Orange Cake.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61's Keith McGilvery and his mom, Jane, are sharing a family recipe for a glazed, lemon-orange cake, a spring treat, perfect for celebrating mom!

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Ingredients

Glazed Lemon-Orange Cake

  • 1 package deluxe lemon cake mix
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 package instant lemon pudding mix
  • 5 eggs

Glaze

  • 1 cup confectioners sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

---

Instructions

Grease and lightly flour a Bundt pan or 10’’ tube pan. 

Preheat the oven to 350.

Combine the cake ingredients into a mixing bowl and beat at a medium-high speed with an electric mixer for 2-3 minutes.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45-55 minutes or until the center springs back when lightly touched.

Cool in pan on a cake rack for 15 minutes.

Turn out onto a rack and finish cooling. 

For the glaze: Stir the confectioners’ sugar with the lemon juice until smooth. With a teaspoon, drizzle the glaze back and forth across the cake. If you like, garnish the cake with lemon swirls.

MEAL HOUSE: Pasta alla vodka with parmesan cream sauce from Square Peg Pizzeria

MEAL HOUSE: Mexican-style Corn 'Ribs' with Chef Kevin Des Chenes

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Meal House: Pasta alla vodka with parmesan cream sauce from Square Peg Pizzeria