Meal House: Greek Pita Bread Pizza from Tastefully Grace

From Tastefully Grace. Check out her blog, Instagram, and Youtube for more!

Makes: 4 pita pizzas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

THE INGREDIENTS

4 pita bread (I like whole wheat! You can also use naan bread.)

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

10-12 cocktail or Campari tomatoes, halved

1 cup crumbled feta

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh oregano

THE INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to broil.

Place pitas on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil.

Add about ¼ cup crumbled feta to each pita, leaving a “crust” border around each pita. Add 2-3 tomatoes (4-6 halves) to each pita, depending on the size of the pita. You can also quarter the tomatoes if you prefer smaller pieces. Add onion slices and fresh oregano to taste.

Broil pizzas for 4-7 minutes, until the edges of the pita are golden brown and the tomatoes start to wrinkle. Watch them carefully, as they will turn from golden brown to burnt quickly!

Finish with a bit more olive oil and oregano.