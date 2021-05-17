Meal House: Greek Pita Bread Pizza from Tastefully Grace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Greek Pita Bread Pizza
Makes: 4 pita pizzas
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
THE INGREDIENTS
4 pita bread (I like whole wheat! You can also use naan bread.)
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
10-12 cocktail or Campari tomatoes, halved
1 cup crumbled feta
Extra virgin olive oil
Fresh oregano
THE INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to broil.
Place pitas on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil.
Add about ¼ cup crumbled feta to each pita, leaving a “crust” border around each pita. Add 2-3 tomatoes (4-6 halves) to each pita, depending on the size of the pita. You can also quarter the tomatoes if you prefer smaller pieces. Add onion slices and fresh oregano to taste.
Broil pizzas for 4-7 minutes, until the edges of the pita are golden brown and the tomatoes start to wrinkle. Watch them carefully, as they will turn from golden brown to burnt quickly!
Finish with a bit more olive oil and oregano.
Serve warm.