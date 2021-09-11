Meal House | Grilled Avocado Toast with Chef Xavier Santiago

Chef Xavier Santiago from The Place 2 Be in Hartford shares this delicious grilled avocado toast recipe.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today's Meal House comes from Chef Xavier Santiago from The Place 2 Be, located in Hartford.

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

2 eggs

double-smoked bacon

Italian bread

olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice

2-4 tablespoons minced red onion or thinly sliced green onion

1-2 serrano (or jalapeño) chilis, stems and seeds removed, minced

2 tablespoons cilantro (leaves and tender stems), finely chopped

Pinch freshly ground black pepper

1/2 ripe tomato, chopped (optional)

Red radish or jicama slices for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Using a fork, roughly mash the avocado. (Don't overdo it! The guacamole should be a little chunky.)

Sprinkle with salt and lime (or lemon) juice. The acid in the lime juice will provide some balance to the richness of the avocado and will help delay the avocados from turning brown.

Add the chopped onion, cilantro, black pepper, and chilis. Chili peppers vary individually in their spiciness. So, start with a half of one chili pepper and add more to the guacamole to your desired degree of heat.

Remember that much of this is done to taste because of the variability in the fresh ingredients.

Start with this recipe and adjust to your taste.

To build the toast make sure to grill the bread till is crispy then layer the avocado spread, bacon, egg, pickled onions, and micro or regular cilantro to serve. Garnish with paprika or everything spice bagel flavor.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.