x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

Meal House | Grilled Avocado Toast with Chef Xavier Santiago

Chef Xavier Santiago from The Place 2 Be in Hartford shares this delicious grilled avocado toast recipe.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today's Meal House comes from Chef Xavier Santiago from The Place 2 Be, located in Hartford

You can learn more on their website.

Ingredients 

  • 2 ripe avocados
  • 2 eggs
  • double-smoked bacon
  • Italian bread
  • olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice
  • 2-4 tablespoons minced red onion or thinly sliced green onion
  • 1-2 serrano (or jalapeño) chilis, stems and seeds removed, minced
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro (leaves and tender stems), finely chopped
  • Pinch freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 ripe tomato, chopped (optional)
  • Red radish or jicama slices for garnish (optional)

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

RELATED: Foodshare to end emergency drive-thru food distribution sites this month

Instructions:

Using a fork, roughly mash the avocado. (Don't overdo it! The guacamole should be a little chunky.)

Sprinkle with salt and lime (or lemon) juice. The acid in the lime juice will provide some balance to the richness of the avocado and will help delay the avocados from turning brown.

Add the chopped onion, cilantro, black pepper, and chilis. Chili peppers vary individually in their spiciness. So, start with a half of one chili pepper and add more to the guacamole to your desired degree of heat.

Remember that much of this is done to taste because of the variability in the fresh ingredients. 

Start with this recipe and adjust to your taste.

To build the toast make sure to grill the bread till is crispy then layer the avocado spread,  bacon, egg, pickled onions, and micro or regular cilantro to serve. Garnish with paprika or everything spice bagel flavor. 

RELATED: Meal House: Lobster Bisque with Captain Mike Harden from LobsterCraft

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

Meal House: Grilled Avocado Toast with Chief Xavier Santiago