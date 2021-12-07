Meal House: Grilled Peach Burrata Burgers

GRILLED PEACH BURRATA BURGERS
- 2 ripe peaches sliced into wedges
- 4 Burgers
- 4 bun sized ciabattas
- about 1/4 cup Mayo
- 1 large ball burrata cut into quarters
- about 1 cup Baby Arugula
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat grill to high
- Brush the peaches with olive oil and season with salt. Grill on each side for a few minutes until caramelized. Set aside.
- Grill the burgers, about 5 minutes per side, flipping when you see juices pooling on top of the burger, until they are cooked through.
- Grill the buns for a minute or so to toast. Spread evenly with the mayo on the top and bottom buns.
- Build the burger - Put the burger on the bottom bun, top with peaches, then the burrata, laying it on top of the peaches so that the firm side is down and the creamy part is on top. Then top with the arugula and top bun and serve
