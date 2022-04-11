Meal House: Wood-n-Tap's Penne Pollo recipe

Celebrate Wood-n-Tap's spring menu with a recipe on how to make their delicious Penne Pollo!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Spring is here and Wood-n-Tap is celebrating with their spring menu! There are nine Wood-n-Tap locations across the state, and they are part of the Hartford Restaurant group.

Here's how you can make their delicious Penne Pollo:

Ingredients

1/3 oz olive oil

1 boneless chicken breast

1 tsp of salt

2 oz. white wine

2 spears of asparagus, cut

1/2 cup checca timati sauce

9 oz. of penne pasta to be boiled in hot water

2 T butter

Instructions

Heat the oil in a saute pan. Season the chicken with salt and add to the pan. Cook for four minutes until the chicken has a nice brown color to it. Deglaze the pan with white wine. Add the cut asparagus and checca and saute for two minutes.

Place the pasta in hot water for 45 seconds ONLY.

Combine the pasta with the ingredients in the pan, turn off the heat and top with butter.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.