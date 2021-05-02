Meal House: Healthy Super Bowl Sunday snacks

With so many football fans staying home to watch their teams on TV due to the pandemic, these two recipes for game day fare score with flavor.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

2 large eggs

1 cup grated cotija cheese

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

½ cup butter, melted

3 /4 cup buffalo sauce

Crema Mexicana Agria (Mexican Sour Cream)

Method

Pre-heat oven to 450 F.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, then add cheese, garlic powder and butter

Add the cauliflower florets. Toss well.

Place cauliflower on sheet pan (use parchment paper) and cook 10-12 minutes.

Pour buffalo sauce over cauliflower and bake another 5 minutes.

Place on platter, add more grated cotija cheese and serve with Crema Mexicana Agria

Creole “Oven-Fried” Chickpeas and Pistachios with Lemon

Serves 6 for a snack

Ingredients

3 cups chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried

1 cup toasted unshelled pistachios

1 ounce extra virgin olive oil

3 tsp Creole seasoning

½ tsp salt

Lemon wedges as needed

Method

Pre-heat oven to 400 F.

Toss well dried chickpeas in oil and spread in one layer on a sheet pan.

Roast in oven for 35-40 minutes, adding pistachios to warm in the last 5 minutes.

Toss in seasoning and salt and serve warm with lemon wedges on the side.