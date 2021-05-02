Meal House: Healthy Super Bowl Sunday snacks

Buffalo Cauliflower
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
2 large eggs
1 cup grated cotija cheese
1 ½ tsp garlic powder
½ cup butter, melted
3 /4 cup buffalo sauce
Crema Mexicana Agria (Mexican Sour Cream)
Method
Pre-heat oven to 450 F.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, then add cheese, garlic powder and butter
Add the cauliflower florets. Toss well.
Place cauliflower on sheet pan (use parchment paper) and cook 10-12 minutes.
Pour buffalo sauce over cauliflower and bake another 5 minutes.
Place on platter, add more grated cotija cheese and serve with Crema Mexicana Agria
Creole “Oven-Fried” Chickpeas and Pistachios with Lemon
Serves 6 for a snack
Ingredients
3 cups chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried
1 cup toasted unshelled pistachios
1 ounce extra virgin olive oil
3 tsp Creole seasoning
½ tsp salt
Lemon wedges as needed
Method
Pre-heat oven to 400 F.
Toss well dried chickpeas in oil and spread in one layer on a sheet pan.
Roast in oven for 35-40 minutes, adding pistachios to warm in the last 5 minutes.
Toss in seasoning and salt and serve warm with lemon wedges on the side.
